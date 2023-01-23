Anna Duggar Keeps Visiting Josh in Prison, Placing Her Kids in Serious Danger

Anna Duggar simply can’t quit her disgusting husband.

All celebrity gossip and reality television fans are aware of this unfortunate fact at this point.

Despite Josh Duggar having cheated on his wife… and despite Josh Duggar having molested his own sister… and despite Josh Duggar having been convicted of child sex crimes… Anna remains by his sidde.

Heck, as previously reported, she even keeps visiting Josh behind bars.

This is sad, but a new report suggests that it goes beyond sad and enters into frightening territory.

Because Anna is continually exposing her kids to Josh’s federal prison as well.

“We’ve seen Anna at visitation fairly regularly,” a source at FCI Seagoville in Dallas, Texas tells The Sun, adding:

“I’ve spoken to Anna a couple of times. Normally the only thing I’ve seen is Anna and then their kids, I don’t really know anybody else.”

Josh and Anna Duggar with their many, many kids. (Photo via Instagram)

The insider explains the prison has “board games and blocks” to keep kids busy during visitation.

Prisoners and visitors sit across from each other on “plastic chairs” in a “really cold” room,” the source continues, describing a situation that does not seem ideal for young children.

“Sometimes there’s food in the vending machines, but often it’ll go for weeks at a time with nothing. It’s very uncomfortable.”

The situation sounds like it gets worse, too.

Anna Duggar has suffered mightily as a result of her husband’s crimes. (Photo via TLC)

“There’s not really much security around because they’re dramatically understaffed,” the individual who spoke to The Sun claims of this facility.

“The prison has pretty heavy politics, which means there are gangs in it. Fortunately, it is nowhere near as violent as a medium-security facility…

“But it is just a dangerous situation, given the level of neglect and so I know that my family member has felt concerned…

“I would say he’s always concerned for his well-being, even if he feels physically safe.”

Josh and Anna Duggar pose here with two of their kids, long before the former was sent to prison.

There’s been talk of late that Anna is undergoing marriage counseling and be trying to work up the nerve to leave Josh.

But few observers believe this will actually transpire.

“Anna is still very much questioning their future,” a family insider recently told In Touch Weekly, continuing as follows:

“She took her wedding vows seriously and she wants to stand by her man and all that, but the reality of her situation is very difficult.”

Josh’s wife Anna has maintained her belief in his innocence. (Photo via Instagram)

Josh, of course, was arrested and charged with possessing and receiving child pornography in April 2021.

He was found guilty in December of that same year and sentenced to over 12 years in prison last May.

Anna has said next to nothing in public since the verdict was reached, but she keeps spending time with her imprisoned spouse and she has not filed for divorce.

And you know what they say about actions compared to words, don’t you? They speak very loudly.