Josh Duggar: Tossed in Solitary Confinement After Sneaking Cellphone Into Prison?

Shortly after Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in prison, we learned that with good behavior, he would be eligible for parole as early as 2032.

But Josh has never been a fan of good behavior, and it seems that he hasn’t changed his ways behind bars.

Yes, it looks as though the 34-year-old predator has been busted sneaking contraband into Seagoville Federal Correctional Institution.

And now, he’s being harshly punished as a result of his actions.

Josh Duggar smiles in one of his many, many mug shots.

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Josh has been relocated to Special Housing Unit after he was caught with a cell phone that had been smuggled into the facility.

“He went into the SHU for having a cellphone,” a prison insider tells the outlet.

“I can tell you that the SHU there is so bad that the regional office was just down there to see what was going on,” the source adds.

Josh Duggar will hopefully be locked up for a very long time. (Photo via Instagram)

As we’ve previously reported, multiple Seagoville inmates have filed lawsuits against the facility and the Bureau of Prisons, alleging that they were mistreated and denied proper medical care.

The SHU was been at the center of several of those lawsuits, with inmates alleging that they were left in solitary for inappropriately long times and denied medication and meals during their confinement.

“They’ve been keeping prisoners in the SHU indefinitely, not letting them have DHO hearings, which let them know when they’re getting out,” one inmate alleged.

Josh Duggar might soon be back in court for his appeal. (Photo via Getty)

According to a recent court filing from a former inmate, prison staff demonstrated “deliberate indifference” to his “mental and physical needs” during a stay in SHU.

He also accused the guards of “failure to provide [his] prescribed medication for 31 days while he was confined in the Special Housing Unit at the total mercy of BOP staff.”

Obviously, no one knows if Josh is being subjected to similar mistreatment, but the convicted child predator is unlikely to find much sympathy on the outside.

Josh and Anna Duggar with three of their seven children. (Photo via Instagram)

In fact, even Josh’s family seems to have little interest in his welfare.

We recently learned that Jinger Duggar hasn’t spoken to her eldest brother in over two years.

Meanwhile, Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, is reportedly beginning to irritate her in-laws with her repeated insistence that Josh is innocent and will be acquitted on appeal.

Josh and Anna Duggar in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

Speaking of his appeal, Josh is due back in court next month, where his lawyers will try to convince a judge that their client deserves a second trial.

We’ll sure at that time Josh will claim that he had the cell phone smuggled in because it was the only way that he could communicate with his legal team.

That’s almost certainly not true, but he’s gotten quite good at playing the victim and manipulating the justice system.