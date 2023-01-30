Amy Slaton Spills: What’s the Biggest Challenge of Having Two Kids?

Amy Slaton is typically best known for her relationship with her sister, Tammy.

The two do star, after all, on a TLC reality show titled 1000-Lb Sisters.

But long-time fans of the program are well aware that Amy worked exceptionally hard in order to lose enough weight and get her body into healthy enough shape so that she could fulfill her dream of motherhood.

And now? As a result?

Amy Slaton is the proud mother of two young boys. But they can be a lot to handle!

Amy welcomed son Glenn Allen Halterman with husband Michael Halterman in July 2022, after previously giving birth to his brother, Gage Deon, who was born in November 2020.

That’s two kids under the age of two.

Due to such demands, Amy at one point considered not even resigning up another season of the aforementioned program because she was just so busy and so needed at home.

Slaton has managed to make it work, however, as Season 4 kicked off last week.

“The best part is getting to see them interact with each other and get to know each other,” she recently told E! News of life at home with two babies.

“The worst part is when I’m home alone with the two of them and they both start crying at the same time.

“I don’t know which one to give my attention to first.”

Amy went on to tell this outlet that six-month-old Glenn has started doing an “army crawl” on this own, and that Gage has already embraced his new role of big brother.

Just not all of the time.

“Gage is learning how to be a big brother,” Amy explained. “He loves to teach Glenn how to do things or he’ll feed him. It all depends on his mood.”

Most of the footage from Season 4 to date has centered on Tammy’s struggle with her weight, which reached such dangerous proportions a year ago she checked into a rehab facility.

Amy plays a central role on the series, too, though, and she talked to E! about what fans can expect to see on air this winter.

“The pregnancy was overall great,” she said.

“There were a few hiccups you will see play out this season on the show. The baby and I are both healthy and that’s the most important thing.”

Anything else she can preview?

“The growth of everyone,” Amy teased.

“How much Tammy has grown as a person, [Amy and Tammy’s brother] Chris is losing weight. I’ve grown, as well. I’m a mom of two now. We all have had blessings given to us.”

1000-Lb. Sisters airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on TLC.

