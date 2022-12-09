1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Trailer: “I’m Still Here, Bitches!”

1000-LB Sisters wrapped up Season 3 on quite a cliffhanger:

Star Tammy Slaton was rushed to the hospital after she stopped breathing.

This wasn’t some storyline conjured up by a staff of writers, either. It was real life, and it was REALLY scary for all involved.

“Her body is shutting down,” Amy Slaton says to open a trailer for Season 4 of this program, which was released late Thursday by TLC.

Thankfully, Tammy is taking the ailment seriously.

“I’ve decided to go to rehab,” she explains in this same preview.

As loyal followers of 1,000-Lb Sisters know, Tammy did, indeed, check into a weight loss facility.

She’s still there… and she actually just got married to someone she met there. Crazy, right?!?

Back to the emotional and intriguing teaser, though:

Despite this significant setback and the concern surrounding her, Tammy speaks out at one point from inside of rehab and makes it evident that she’s in good spirits.

“I’m still here, bitches!” she says from inside the treatment facility.

While Season 4 will presumably document the progress Tammy has been making during her time in recovery, viewers will also witness her deal with homesickness due to the facility being in Ohio … and her family residing back home in Kentucky.

“I’m struggling with just being so far away from family,” she says in the footage.

Tammy’s struggles lead to an angry phone conversation with her brother, Chris Combs, during which Tammy can be heard screaming.

In response to the interaction, Amy jokes that her sibling is in need of a “b*tchorcist.”

Amy remains there for Tammy, but also have something else important on her mind in the promo: She’s pregnant!

“We’re expecting another child,” husband Mike says in the clip, with Amy adding: “Baby number two, y’all!”

Amy’s journey to giving birth to baby boy Glenn — who entered the world in July — wasn’t without complications, however, as she tells the camera in this TLC video:

“The doctor has concerns with this baby because I’m still having a lot of pain.”

Alongside the trailer, shared on the official TLC Instagram page, a message read as follows:

“The Slaton Sisters are coming back Jan. 17! Get ready for another season of sibling fights, doctor visits, and plenty of shenanigans! #1000lbSisters.”

Last month, meanwhile, upon announcing 1,000-Lb Sisters was returning for Season 4, the network included a synopsis that read:

Tammy makes “a life-altering decision” after surviving a near-death experience.

Amy, expecting her second baby, isn’t sure how being an overweight mother will work, while Chris is desperate to qualify for skin removal surgery.

1,000-Lb. Sisters” premieres on Tuesday, January 17 at 9/8c.

