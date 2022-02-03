Amy Slaton Threatens to Quit 1,000-Lb Sisters: My Son Needs Me!

The TLC reality show 1,000-Lb Sisters may soon need to change its name.

For what reason?

Because it may be down one sister.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Amy Slaton -- who is pregnant with hher second child -- opened up about the busy filming schedule of this long-running hit, stating rather plainly that something will need to change.

Or else she's done with the series.

"I've been on the show for three years," Slaton explained to this outlet, referencing her 15-month old son and adding:

"At first, it was easy but now that I have Gage it's like, he doesn't want me out of his sight.

"I feel like I'm being a bad mom when I'm at work. He's always at granny's when we're filming and stuff. I feel like I'm losing valuable time."

This is not an uncommon refrain from reality television stars who begin their careers without children.

Remember when Snooki also cited her young kids as the reason for needing to walk away from Jersey Shore in 2019?

"I don't really want to do another season because I'm pregnant, it's just a lot. If they cut down my hours I'll be probably fine," continued Amy to The Sun, emphasizing that she's not under contract for 2023 orr beyond.

"Last season I was working every day for weeks, plus renovating a house, plus Gage, plus Tammy, plus my mom. It was just a lot last year and I can't do it."

Tammy, meanwhile, is in rehab at the moment.

She checked herself in late last year and isn't expected out until this summer.

It's unclear at the moment how this might impact Amy's sister's status on the program -- if it has any impact at all.

Amy, pictured above with her firstborn, said TLC has not yet provided a start date for production on 1,000-Lb Sisters Season 4.

"If they cut me down, and make it more about [sister] Tammy and [brother] Chris, I'll be fine," she said of her status and what would help her return next year.

"Give me two days a week.

"It's just a lot at the minute with Gage and being pregnant, I get tired now."

To her credit, Amy worked hard a couple years ago to shed enough pounds that she qualified for bariatric bypass surgery.

This procedure enabled Slaton to get down to a weight where doctors said she could safely get pregnant.

"Looking at myself back on the first season to now, I look like the Michelin Man," Amy added in this new interview.

And to those who think Amy may be angling for a raise with these comments?

It doesn't sound like she's trying to drive a very hard bargain, talking openly about how much she enjoys the parts of the shooting process she likes best.

"I like the crew most, filming can be stressful, you're there all day and you have to say stuff over and over again.

"I love the relationship with the crew. But it's stressful right now, he [Gage] needs a lot of attention."