Chelsea Houska's New HGTV Show Continues to Grow In Popularity: Is She The Next Big Thing In Home Renovation?

Chelsea Houska has been regularly appearing on television for almost half her life.

But only recently has she emerged as a true star of the medium.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Chelsea and husband Cole DeBoer have a new show on HGTV.

After months of anticipation, Down Home Fab premiered earlier this month, and the newest stars of the home renovation world couldn’t have asked for a warmer reception.

Chelsea and Cole’s show was an instant hit, pulling in 678,000 viewers for its debut.

To put things in perspective, there are “home reno” shows that have been steadily building an audience for years that still only attract about half that many viewers.

As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup points out, Chelsea’s first episode enjoyed an audience that was more than double the size of the most recent Teen Mom reunion show.

Chelsea and Cole are the newest stars of the HGTV network! (Photo via Instagram)

Obviously, we can’t declare Chelsea and Cole’s show a hit solely off the strength of its debut episode.

After all, the show surely benefited from the months of hype surrounding its premiere, and some folks might have tuned in simply out of cutiosity.

But if the second episode is any indication, then these two are on the fast track to join the ranks of HGTV’s biggest stars.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer recently bought some new property. (Photo via Instagram)

As The Ashley reports, viewership for the second installment of Down Home Fab actually saw a marked increase in viewership.

According to HGTV pulled in a whopping 850,000 viewers for their second outing.

If you’re keeping score at home, that’s 172,000 more viewers than their first episode earned.

Chelsea Houska endured years of abuse at the hands of Adam Lind. Her situation turned around when she met Cole DeBoer!

Obviously, the success of the show is a huge testament to the enduring popularity of Chelsea and Cole as a couple.

Chelsea’s story has been an inspiration to many Teen Mom viewers, as she rose above humble beginnings and an abusive relationship with Adam Lind to become one of the franchise’s biggest success stories.

When Chelsea quit MTV back in 2020, she had not yet announced her plans for the future, and fans were worried that they’d seen the last of her.

Chelsea Houska and Cole De Boer hit the town in style this week. And as usual, their fans loved it.

These days, Chelsea has made the almost-impossible leap from reality star to more legitimate TV personality.

But she and Cole are still face a lot of criticism about their credentials.

Some way the DeBoers aren’t qualified to host a home renovation show, as Chelsea has no professional experience as a designer.

Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer have teamed up for a show on HGTV! (Photo via MTV)

Such claims are absurd, of course, as Cole has been working as a contractor for years, and the quality of Chelsea’s designs speak for themselves.

Regardless of what’s on her resumé, if her clients are consistently happy, then she’s a skilled designer.

Whatever the case, it seems that Down Home Fab viewers are liking what they’ve been seeing thus far!