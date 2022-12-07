Royal Family Furious, Prepared to Go to War Over Harry & Meghan Documentary

We’re just hours away from the premiere of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s long-awaited Netflix docuseries.

The first three episodes of the the project will be released on Thursday, with three more episodes debuting the following week.

Despite the media circus surrounding the film, it seems that King Charles, Prince William, and their inner circles are still totally in the dark regarding its content.

But according to a new report from royal expert Katie Nicholl, Charles fears the worst, and is prepared to go to war with his own son if the situation requires it.

Harry and Meghan will offer an intimate view of their lives in their new Netflix special. (Photo via Netflix)

Writing for Vanity Fair, Nicholl says that the royals hope they’ll be able to just keep their heads down and avoid addressing the series in any way.

But palace officials have warned the King to expect new allegations about the racism that Meghan encountered during her time living at Kensington Palace.

And if such claims are made, the royals intend to hit back with damaging revelations of their own.

The moment the Queen passed away, her son Charles became king of the United Kingdom. He is now fomally known as King Charles III. (Photo via Getty Images)

“It’s likely going to be tricky but the intention is to keep heads down and keep going,” a royal source tells the outlet.

“It’s a tried and tested strategy and has served them well in the past. William is letting his work speak for itself as we saw in Boston and the King has a busy program of events. The message from the palace will be duty.”

Yes, the first trailer for the documentary was released during William and Kate Middleton’s recent trip to Boston, a move that some royal-watchers took as an act of open hostility and an indication that Harry and Meghan don’t care what bridges they burn with this series.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are in Boston. Their reception has been as cold as the weather. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The two warring factions may have called a truce following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, but insiders say the Netflix series will make it clear that there’s still plenty of bad blood between the Sussexes and the Waleses.

In the trailer, we see a friend of Harry and Meghan’s complain that the early days of the couple’s marriage were “about hatred, about race,” suggesting that they Sussexes will make new allegations about the abuse they endured in London.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

This could be the nail in the coffin for Harry’s relations with his birth family, as “Prince William has made it clear that he will not tolerate accusations of racism,” according to Nicholl.

“While Charles believes in the age-old mantra ‘never complain never explain’ William could be more inclined to speak out particularly if he feels he has to defend himself or the family over something serious like racism,” says Nicholl’s source.

Never ones to shy away from a fight, Meghan and Harry are reportedly prepared to back up every allegation they make in the film, some of which will involve the ways in which they were forced to play second fiddle to Will and Kate.

Prince William and Kate Middleton take ina Celtics game. (Photo by Paul Edwards – Pool/Getty Images)

“There was a war against Meghan to support other people’s agendas,” says the Sussexes’ lawyer Jenny Afia.

Insiders tell Page Six that Harry and Meghan sought to tone down some of the content and push the release date back to 2023 out of respect for the passing of Elizabeth.

But in this effort, they were reportedly stymied by Netflix, who wanted to rush the project out in order to coincide with the release of The Crown Season 5.

Meghan tells her side of the story. (Photo via Netflix)

“Harry and Meghan are having second thoughts on their own story, on their own project,” a Netflix source said.

“Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language. But it’s their story, from their own mouths,” said a separate insider.

“Netflix has been keen to have the show ready to stream for December,” a third insider told Page Six.

Harry and Meghan in a scene from their documentary. (Photo via Netflix)

“There’s a lot of pressure on [Netflix CEO] Ted Sarandos, who has the relationship with Harry and Meghan, to get this show finished.”

In the end, it seems that Netflix execs got their way.

And it remains to be seen what sort of affect this timing will have on relations within the deeply-divided royal family.