Julie and Todd Chrisley Ordered to Pay SO MUCH in Restitution, Likely Heading to Jail in Florida

Chrisley is about to know bankruptcy.

Just about three weeks since Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie were sentenced to 12 and 7 years, respectively, for their roles in lying to the government and conspiring to defraud the IRS — along with evading what they owed in taxes — we have an update on the couple’s impending punishments.

FIRST, a Judgment of Forfeiture filed on Monday states that the Chrisleys must pay a total of $17,270,741.57 in restitution for the crimes they committed.

“They’re going to have to give up a lot of things, including their homes, sadly. They won’t be able to afford it,” an insider told The New York Post after this decision was reached.

These homes, of course, were often featured on the USA Network reality show Chrisley Knows Best.

SECOND, meanwhile, a federal judge in Atlanta also recommended this week that Todd serve his 12-year sentence at the federal prison camp in Pensacola, Florida.

The same judge suggested that Julie serve her seven-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institute in Coleman, Florida.

Todd Chrisley reacts in shock here during a scene on his terrible reality show.

It remains unclear whether or not Todd and Julie will serve their sentences simultaneously.

In June, the couple were found guilty of tax evasion and defrauding community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans to fund their luxurious lifestyle.

Julie was also convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

The Chrisleys spent millions on designer brand clothes, luxury cars and real estate, including two mansions in Nashville, Tennessee, reportedly worth about $9 million.

Julie and Todd Chrisley may be all smiles in this scene from their reality show. But their life is awful these days.

Throughout this ordeal, Todd and Julie have insisted on their innocence.

“Age is just a number, and since we don’t know our death date, we have to live every day as if it’s our last,” Julie said during the November 30 episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast, citing a quote by author Priscilla Shirer.

The Chrisley Knows Best patriarch, for his part, echoed his spouse’s sentiments on this same podcast episode.

“Yesterday doesn’t matter. Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God, because we’re not promised tomorrow,” Todd said last Wednesday.

Neither Todd nor Julie has shown any remorse for their actions.

They seem to think it’s all part of some sort of higher plan.

“What God calls us through, he will walk us through,” Todd said on this podcast several days ago, while Julie agreed as follows:

“God will call you to do something, and he’ll equip you to do it. He’ll give you what you need to do it.”