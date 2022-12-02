Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Slammed By Critics Following Release of Docuseries Trailer: What a Couple of Cry-Babies!

Earlier this week, Netflix released the first trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming docuseries.

The project promises an in-depth look at the joys and challenges experienced by one of the most famous couples on the planet.

For the most part, the public response has been rapturous, with fans eagerly anticipating this rare opportunity for such an intimate glimpse into the lives of two massively influential figures.

But the series, with the admittedly somewhat pompous title of Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event, has attracted a considerable amount of criticism, as well.

Meghan and Harry in their new Netflix docuseries. (Photo via Netflix)

Like just about everything the Sussexes do, the film has been slammed as further evidence of the couple’s self-pitying narcissism.

“Right on cue, Harry and Meghan drop the trailer for their victimhood fest on Netflix,” journalist (and noted Meghan hater) Dan Wootton tweeted, according to The New York Post.

“Shameless. Meghan has already destroyed the Markles. Now Harry is trying to destroy the Windsors. Small mercy that the late Queen doesn’t have to live through this.”

“If an Academy Award was given for hubris, vanity and narcissism, Meghan and Harry would be top contenders,” former Margaret Thatcher aide Nile Gardiner echoed.

“Imagine bleating about privacy then doing a kiss-and-tell reality series about your private lives?” Piers Morgan griped.

“Then imagine preaching compassion as you trash your family again?”

Harry and Meghan will offer an intimate view of their lives in their new Netflix special. (Photo via Netflix)

Morgan went on to whine that the trailer was released during Prince William and Kate Middleton’s trip to Boston, a coincidence over which the Sussexes almost certainly had no control.

“Then imagine releasing 1st trailer deliberately to ruin your brother’s big trip to America? Repulsive hypocrites,” he added.

“Oh the Prince and Princess of Wales must be delighted the release of this trail coincides with their trip to the US. You’d almost thing [sic] it was a deliberate attempt to upstage them…” podcast host Jon Sopel chimed in.

Meghan tells her side of the story. (Photo via Netflix)

The trailer features voice-overs in which Harry and Meghan explain why they participated in this project.

“No one sees what’s behind closed doors,” Harry explained.

“When the stakes are this high. Doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Meghan added.

But some critics feel that Harry and Meghan have already told their story sufficiently well.

Harry opens up like never before in his new Netflix documentary. (Photo via Netflix)

“H&M need a new mantra besides ‘we want to tell our own story’ — they’ve done so many times!” Business of Fashion editor Diane Pearl tweeted.

“They should look ahead and give [people] reasons to care and be interested in them beyond their past + royal ties,” Pearl continued.

“It’s the only way they can move forward + find success.”

Fans will see a new side of Meghan Markle in her new documentary. (Photo via Netflix)

Others argued that the project is vital, and the timing is perfect, as Lady Susan Hussey just stepped down on Wednesday after making “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” to a black domestic abuse campaigner.

Hussey was a member of the royal household since 1960 and godmother to Prince William.

Many believe that the scandal surrounding Hussey’s racial insensitivity serves to verify the claims of bigotry made by Harry and Meghan before they stepped down from their roles as senior royals.

And while their critics might not like it, the Netflix doc will certainly provide these two with an opportunity to explain their position further.