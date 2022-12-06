Kody Brown Actually Breaks Down, Laments “Sad Direction” of Polygamous Family

The tears flowed freely and heavily on this past Sunday’s new episode of Sister Wives.

As previously and sadly documented, Gabriel Brown couldn’t help but to fall apart while recounting for the camera how his dad forgot his birthday last year.

This shouldn’t have come as major surprise to anyone remotely family with Kody Brown, someone who is a mostly absentee father.

But there was one surprising development on the same episode… which also had to do with Kody, crying and a negative reaction to a family situation.

Kody Brown looks quite displeased in this photo. And we love it!

At one point, Kody then recalled looking at old family photos while he was sick with COVID last year, back when the installment was filmed.

The memory actually reduced the reality star to tears in the wake of Christine leaving him and in the midst of extreme tension between himself and Janelle.

Kody told viewers he was thinking about how he’s going to “lose” the life he’d known and then questioned if social distancing, which caused a great deal of turmoil in the family, was even “worth it.”

“I’ve got a division with my family,” Kody said. “I’ve got a divorce that happened, which, no doubt in my mind, COVID was a catalyst for that.”

Elsewhere, coming across as far more vulnerable than usual, Kody added:

“It just seems like the family is going in different directions. And it’s actually very sad.”

Indeed, Christine is living in Utah once again, far away from her former spouses.

Janelle, meanwhile, admitted on Sunday’s episode that she was questioning her marriage for the first time.

“The last few years, I’ve began to wonder if we’re compatible anymore,” Janelle confessed of her relationship on air, adding:

“Maybe this doesn’t work anymore for me, I don’t know.”

Kody, for his part, was not exactly understanding or sympathetic.

“All I’m hearing is Robyn is perfect. Robyn is great. Robyn treats me the way I’m supposed to be treated,” Janelle continued.

“Everybody’s gotta conform. That’s not what I signed up for.”

All Kody could say in response to Janelle’s concerns was to hammer home one key (and very selfish) theme: loyalty.

“My invitation to you is to get to a place where you and I have that kind of loyalty,” he told her.

“And we negotiate, and we work out these things like a married couple.”

“That’s “You gotta know it too,” Kody said to Janelle at another point. “There’s something fundamentally wrong here. Is this just what the human condition is?”

Janelle Brown is featured in this scene from a Season 17 episode of Sister Wives.

No, man. It’s what living with a chauvinistic narcissist produces.

Really, is it any wonder that Janelle has seemingly left Kody? And isn’t remotely connected to him in any romantic way any longer?

We hope she knows she can do much better.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.