Janelle Brown Finally Admits: Yes, I’m Questioning My Marriage!

Pssst, Christine Brown:

Would you like a new neighbor in Utah?

On Sunday night’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, Janelle Brown talked openly about her frustration with spiritual spouse Kody Brown… just over a year since Janelle’s very good friend channeled a similar frustration into a life-changing move:

Christine simply walked away.

“I never thought I’d be in a place where I would be questioning my relationship, but the last few years, I’ve began to wonder if we’re compatible anymore,” Janelle confessed of her relationship.

“Maybe this doesn’t work anymore for me, I don’t know.”

Of course, Janelle said, she knows it’s not healthy to rely on one’s husband for “all of your needs.”

But is it too much to ask for him to show love? Show affection? To NOT compare you to his younger and very clearly favorite wife?

Janelle Brown argues here with her terrible husband about where, exactly, she should live.

“All I’m hearing is Robyn is perfect. Robyn is great. Robyn treats me the way I’m supposed to be treated,” the TLC personality added.

“Everybody’s gotta conform. That’s not what I signed up for.”

Indeed, Christine said back on the Sister Wives Season 17 premiere that she left because Kody so blatantly preferred Robyn to the other women in his life.

On this latest installment, meanwhile, Kody demanded loyalty from Janelle and said he wishes she were more like Robyn.

The father of 18 labeled Janelle’s behavior as a “lack of respect” toward him and his “desire to protect the family,” blasting the veteran reality star to her face as follows:

“That’s my invitation to you is to get to a place where you and I have that kind of loyalty. And we negotiate, and we work out these things like a married couple.”

Doesn’t that just warm your heart, ladies?

When your husband says you need to get to a place where you can be blindly loyal to him?

Janelle Brown opens up here during a confessional on the 17th season of Sister Wives.

“You gotta know it too,” Kody said to Janelle at another point. “There’s something fundamentally wrong here. Is this just what the human condition is?”

The mother of six responded that she still sees Kody as her “best friend,” but also admitted on air:

“I feel like somehow maybe we lost something.”

As previously reported, it seems VERY much as if Janelle simply resides in Flagstaff these days… and that’s it.

There’s no romance, intimacy or relationship of any real kind with Kody.

“As far as any relationship, any marriage goes, I think [Janelle’s] similar to, in Meri’s situation where she’s just staying in a marriage that’s not really a marriage,” Janelle aunt recently told The Sun.

I don’t think they’ve had a marriage for a long, long, long time. It’s just platonic.