Matt and Zach Roloff Reconnect on Little People, Big World: Is the Feud Over?

Even if watching it all air out on Little People, Big World is making the feud worse, viewers are also seeing sweet moments.

Matt and Zach Roloff have been at odds for some time. It’s not just about selling some land. There are deep emotional wounds.

But there are also good times.

There’s nothing like a grandchild to unite generations of a family. Even if things are still a bit awkward.

In the clip of this week’s Little People, Big World episode (which you can see below), Matt Roloff is hanging out with Josiah.

Josiah is his newest, youngest grandson.

He is also the son of Zach and Tori Roloff. Father and son are reconnecting a bit while grandfather and grandson get to know each other.

“Now, hi,” Matt says to his precious grandbaby.

“Do you remember meeting me?” he asks the wee baby Josiah.

Matt reminds his grandson: “You didn’t have your eyes open.”

Matt Roloff is all smiles in this photo. He shared it on Instagram in October 2022.

This reunion goes down on Zach’s property, in the great outdoors.

Zach, Tori, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah live in Washington. They moved last year following what they felt was a betrayal by Matt.

Matt spent years convincing his sons that they would one day take charge of the farm. Then he put it up for sale, pricing his own family out of any hope of ownership.

Photo via TLC

Naturally, Zach was not happy about that. But they are still family.

“It’s still pretty tough, yeah, it’s a tough situation,” Zach previously commented, just a couple of months ago.

“I don’t think responsibility has been taken,” he admitted. “But, again, we’re just raising our family.”

“Hi, you little cute guy,” Matt says affectionately to Josiah.

“Oh,” the proud grandfather remarks, “he’s giving me a little smile.”

Josiah had been in a cranky mood earlier in the day. In his grandfather’s arms, that changes.

Tori comments: “We just needed grandpa to be here so we weren’t so grumpy.”

With Josiah balanced safely in his lap, Matt chats with his son and with his daughter-in-law.

“He knows Mom and Dad,” Tori shares, “and Jackson.” But what about his sister?

Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff, Zach Roloff, Jackson Roloff, and Lilah Roloff posed on Easter Sunday, 2022, with Tori making it clear that she is still pregnant.

“Lilah, he’s a little bit more like, ‘Are you going to come at me?'” Tori characterizes Josiah’s attitude.

However, she confirms that he loves his older sister. Sibling dynamics are often complex.

Meanwhile, Matt observes his grandson’s development.

It’s Jackson! And Lilah! And Josiah! Say hello to all three of Tori and Zach Roloff’s kids.

“Josiah’s starting to get very alert,” Matt announces.

“And he’s becoming like a little human,” he adds.

As much as we love babies, we can also acknowledge that it takes time for most of them to develop a distinct personality.

Matt Roloff looks to be having a serious discussion with the camera in this photo of the reality star.

“He’s just healthy,” Matt appraises.

“And,” he observes, “he looks like he’s ready to take on the world.”

Matt then predicts: “I think he’s going to give Jackson a run for his money.”

Zach and Tori also got to show off their home to Matt. Among other things, Zach has built a bridge over the nearby river.

“Wow, doesn’t that look good,” Matt praises.

“I’ve been working on this bridge for a while now,” Zach shares with the camera. “And I’m excited that it’s almost done.”

Photo via Instagram

“It’s cool being able to show a project that I’ve done on my own property, by myself,” Zach expresses.

“I know [Matt’s] into bridges,” he notes, “and he’s done a lot of bridge builds himself over the years.”

“This is super nice,” Matt raves. “When that water’s flowing, this bridge is going to be the bomb. I’m happy that Zach is developing his own memories that remind me a lot of the memories that he had as a kid.”