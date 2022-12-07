Chrishell Stause Blasts People's Choice Awards for Barring Partner G Flip: I Don't Get a Plus One?

Selling Sunset fans have followed Chrishell Stause’s relationship with G Flip with enthusiasm.

It’s great to see her find love after her ugly, dramatic divorce. She and G Flip clearly mesh well, and their romance is still going strong.

And yet, there was no sign of the rapper by her side at the People’s Choice Awards.

Chrishell is calling out the event for excluding her partner despite her own nomination. That’s weird, right?

Chrishell Stause attends the “Moulin Rouge” Los Angeles Opening Night Performance at Hollywood Pantages Theatre on June 30, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

After appearing at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, Chrishell took to Twitter. She was, by her own admission, under the influence.

“I am on the sauce a bit,” she began, “so I will prob regret this later.”

Chrishell then continued: “BUT people’s choice didn’t allow me to bring my partner to the awards.”

“I could ONLY bring a plus 1 if it was a cast member,” Chrishell revealed.

“Wtf,” she then remarked.

“Sure this means I will never be nominated again,” Chrishell acknowledged with resignation, “but honestly fu.”

G Flip and Chrishell Stause started dating in May 2022. They seem like a happy couple.

Chrishell continued in a follow-up tweet. It was the second tweet of three.

“EVERY single cast member invited and some had plus ones,” she noted.

“I was nominated for best realty star and yet they said NO,” Chrishell lamented. “Again fu.”

There was one silver lining. G Flip did not have to sit at home all by their lonesome while Chrishell attended.

“G isn’t in the country,” Chrishell revealed.

“So,” she wrote, they “ended up not being able to go anyway.”

“But,” Chrishell explained to her followers, “we only realized that recently.”

She detailed that “Up until a few days ago I was fighting to get them in and only to see everyone invited.”

Chrishell concluded her mini-thread on Twitter with a simple and heartfelt: “Gtfoh.”

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and Australian musician G Flip kiss in the latter’s “GET ME OUTTA HERE” music video.

To be clear, Chrishell did not allow this unfair policy to prevent her from attending.

She also partied hard at the afterparty. Likely, this is where she imbibed all of the aforementioned “sauce.”

And we should note that she does not appear to be accusing the PCAs of bigotry or discrimination. It’s a weird policy, but likely not put into place because G Flip is nonbinary. Just a normal weird policy.

Naturally, she received numerous replies on Twitter. The app may be circling the drain under Musk’s ownership, but it still works well enough (most of the time) for fan interactions.

One advised Chrishell to contact the higher ups at the People’s Choice Awards to review the policy.

“Oh I have,” she replied. “Putting it on twitter was the very last result of endless back and forth for weeks about it.”

Meanwhile, she also acknowledged that this is hardly the biggest issue in the world.

In fact, it’s the sort that often flies under the radar.

Unless, of course, one is lost in the sauce as Chrishell found herself on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Selling Sunset did not end up taking home the award for Best Reality TV Show. Somehow, The Kardashians won.

And Chrishell did not win Best Reality TV Star this year, either. Somehow, Khloe snagged that title.

It sounds like the People’s Choice Awards may have made a number of odd choices. Their plus one policy being just one of them.