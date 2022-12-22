Jenelle Evans: Fans Beg Former Reality Star to Leave Abusive Husband Following Troubling Birthday Fight

Earlier this week, Jenelle Evans celebrated her 31st birthday.

Unfortunately, the festivities didn’t go as planned, and Jenelle spent much of the big day blasting her “narcissistic a–hole” husband on social media.

As we previously reported, the celebration got off to a pleasant enough start, with the Easons downing drinks and wings at a local restaurant.

But things soon took a turn for the worse, and Jenelle informed fans that David took off following a blowout fight just before midnight.

Jenelle and David seem to have hit yet another rough patch. (Photo via TikTok)

Jenelle and David have broken up dozens of times in the past, of course.

And on at least one of those occasions, Jenelle even started dating a new guy, a move that was met with a tidal wave of support and encouragement from fans.

Evans usually shares all of the details of these rough patches on Instagram, and thus far they’ve all turned out to be temporary.

This time, however, fans got the impression that the split might be more serious than usual.

Jenelle removed her wedding ring, and she went all in blasting her absent husband in a series of vicious Instagram Stories.

But eventually, David returned and joined the kids in a chorus of “Happy Birthday.”

Jenelle doesn’t look very happy on her birthday. (Photo via Instagram)

But some folks were unimpressed by the display of affection.

“Man if you don’t quit…Everyone knows you ruined her birthday. Making a cake after the fact doesn’t make up for it,” one person commented

“Look at the disappointment on her face,” another wrote.

“Between her Sad Birthday Girl selfies and his destroyed voice, you can tell that they’ve been fighting for days,” a third chimed in.

Jenelle Evans and David Evans have remained together through thick, thin and abuse allegations. (Photo via Instagram)

For others, the scene brought back painful memories of life in a broken home:

“I can’t imagine the cognitive dissonance the kids feel that they’re sitting there like everything’s normal and they didn’t just spend the last 72 hours screaming at each other,” one person wrote.

“Their family/ home/ life/ energy gives me such anxiety. I feel like that house is so chaotic and being a child in that house would mean walking on eggshells all the time. I hate it,” another added.

Strange things are happening in the fetid swamp that Jenelle Evans and David Eason call home. And it seems recent events have driven David to tears. (Photo via Instagram)

“I grew up in a house with tension like that, it’s no fun,” yet another person recalled.

“Tension so thick in that air. Not a single happy soul.”

As many have pointed out, this is not the first indication of abuse within Jenelle and David’s relationship.

During past fights, Jenelle accused David of breaking her collarbone.

Jenelle Evans looks very down in the dumps in this photo. We hope she’s doing okay. (Photo via Instagram)

She’s posted video in which he wishes death upon her and derides her as a f–king piece of sh-t.

She testified in court that her children are afraid of David and that it wouldn’t be safe for her to return home.

And most memorably, she fled to a different state and filed for a restraining order against David before sadly changing her mind and returning to North Carolina, her frightened children in tow.

Jenelle Evans is front and center here, speaking to her followers about her health concerns. (Photo via Instagram)

Jenelle has repeatedly gone public with allegations that David has behaved abusively toward her, her children, and the family pets.

As much as she might wish she had handled these problems internally, she didn’t — and it’s unreasonable of her to expect the public to turn a blind eye to all this evidence of abuse simply because she’s decided to remain in her marriage.