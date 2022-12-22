Sharon Osbourne Whines About Harry & Meghan Docuseries: It's Disrespectful Trash!

Anyone watching the Harry & Meghan docuseries on Netflix is likely to come away with one of two reactions.

The first is suggesting that the staff of The Daily Mail should be dropped on an island for Meghan Markle to hunt.

And the second is to boil and seethe and blast both the docuseries and the couple (but especially Meghan).

If you’re the sort of person whose homophobic and racist slurs cost you your job, you’re likely in the latter category. Right, Sharon Osbourne?

You won’t be seeing this again. Sharon Osbourne will not be returning as host of The Talk.

Piers Morgan isn’t the only disgraced opinion-haver from beans-on-toast island who isn’t loving Harry & Meghan.

He has a TalkTV show, Uncensored. Always entertaining when people use their massive global platforms to whine about experiencing “cancel culture” firsthand, right?

Sharon Osbourne just appeared as a guest. And she had some harsh words about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Sharon Osbourne appeared on The Talk for many years. Then the world learned how she really speaks to people, including her cohosts.

“It was all very distasteful Piers,” Sharon whined.

“I was totally bored by the whining, the whining, the whining,” she claimed.

In particular, apparently she didn’t like hearing Duchess Meghan acknowledge the antiquated absurdity of the monarchy and its traditions.

Meghan and Harry in their new Netflix docuseries. (Photo via Netflix)

“And you know, the curtsy and the thing she said about medieval times,” Sharon complained.

She continued: “The lunch with the Queen was like medieval times which as you know is a Disney-type entertainment place for kids.”

She then griped that “It is just so horribly disrespectful and just a whine fest.”

Sharon Osbourne — a reality star, mother, grandmother, businesswoman, and disgraced former talkshow host.

Sharon went on to wonder if Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir will also include these nuanced critiques of what he and Meghan experienced. Of course, that’s not how she phrased it.

“I mean is the book going to be the same thing?” Sharon then demanded. “Whining, whining, is there going to be no positive points?”

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, finally comes out on January 10, 2023. It looks like the haters are already hoping that it bombs.

Prince Harry opened up about a dark chapter in his past on his new Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

“It’s trash,” Sharon went on to characterize the Netflix series.

“There is nothing about themselves,” she complained.

“And this is a great time for them to keep talking about their charity,” Sharon suggested, “but no.”

One has to wonder how successful a Netflix docuseries would be if it were just one of those charity infomercials from the ’90s.

“It is about them being these poor little children who are so much in love,” Sharon mocked.

“And,” she went on, “how abused they have been, their race, the way they act.”

Sharon, whose infamous racism scandal ended her career on The Talk, doesn’t want to hear about the racism that Meghan experienced.

“Everything has been abused by the public, by the press, by the Royal Family,” she kept mocking. “Well, do you know what?”

Sharon insisted that “You have a great life, you have a beautiful family, and you are so much in love, move on, get a life and move on.”

One has to wonder what the docuseries would then discuss, if Meghan and Harry took her advice.

But it’s not real advice. And it’s similarly pretty clear that these folks don’t want to hear from Harry and Meghan at all.

Are numerous British tabloids hateful and racist? Of course. But certain people either don’t want to hear about it, or simply like it that way.