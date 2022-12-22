Jamal Menzies and Veronica Rodriguez Show Cute PDA at The Single Life Cast Party

As we reported with increasing certainty earlier this month, Jamal Menzies and Veronica Rodriguez are dating.

The two went “public” with their relationship on the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All special, which they filmed in September.

By all accounts, their long-distance open relationship is still going strong.

And Jamal just offered fans a behind-the-scenes looks at just how cute their couple moments can be.

With the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All concluded, Jamal Menzies was free to share some behind-the-scenes glimpses.

No earth-shattering secrets to turn the 90 Day Fiance world on its head. Just some fun from the after-party.

And in those private, off-camera (well, production cameras, anyway) moments, Jamal and Veronica found some time to themselves.

The cast’s after party in New York showed a lot of happy moments. Lots of playful fun by some very tired reality stars.

Meanwhile, Jamal and Veronica managed to squeeze in some PDA.

Thankfully, his mother — Kimberly Menzies — is on a different spinoff. Things might have been awkward, otherwise.

“I realized a while ago that you can’t please everyone, but that’s okay!” Jamal captioned his post.

He counseled: “Stay true to yourself & everything else will fall into place.”

That is certainly true. And vague. It also seems largely unrelated to the post at hand. Is there a guidebook that people pass out to people on reality TV to give them random captions?

We’re not trying to be mean. If you’re as handsome as Jamal, you can do whatever you want.

Besides, his captions managed to avoid mentioning an apparently tipsy Tiffany Franco playing with Syngin Colchester’s perfect, beautiful hair.

That’s more restraint than we have. Or Tiffany, who commented “Not me drunk braiding Syngin’s hair.”

Veronica’s comment kept things fairly vague, also.

“Best group outing,” she wrote.

Note the emphasis on group outing. One imagines that Veronica and Jamal have had some smaller outings that they enjoyed even more.

Viewers know Jamal through 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? as Kimberly Menzies’ son.

Yes, she and Usman skipped original recipe 90 Day Fiance.

Fans suspect that they were filming for more Before The 90 Days, but were a last-minute HEA substitution for Memphis and Hamza.

Jamal was Kimberly’s emotional support, the voice of reason in the room, and a bit of eye candy for viewers.

He also had wide appeal among young viewers, older viewers, and especially for adult children whose mothers are “eccentric.”

If you’ve been there, you’ve been there. Jamal is Kimberly’s rock, and he is incredibly patient with her. It’s heartwarming.

Some judgy weirdos did not, however, respond well to the news that Jamal is dating Veronica. (We don’t mean Tim; he’s a whole other situation)

Some cited their age gap (they are … 10 years apart. He’s 27. It’s fine, and anyone who bats an eye at that is being silly).

Others quibbled over their open relationship. That’s the result of closed-mindedness or bigotry or somewhere in between. We think that it is likely safe to say that most fans are happy for the two of them — even if some may be a bit envious.