Janelle Brown Celebrates Christmas Without Kody, Seems Quite Happy About It

Christmas is a time to spend time with your loved ones.

And, as you can see below, this is exactly what Janelle Brown did over the weekend.

“Merry Christmas 2022!” the mother of six wrote as a caption to the first photo featured here… which, of course, does NOT include Kody Brown.

The long-time Sister Wives cast member certainly looks pretty darn happy to be celebrating this holiday for the first time in ages as a single woman.

Kody who?!?!? Janelle Brown looks pretty pleased in this photo to be celebrating the holidays as a single woman.

Just a week earlier, TLC viewers witnessed Janelle confirming that she is no longer spiritually married to the aforementioned polygamist.

“Kody and I have separated,” Janelle said simply on the Season 17 tell-all special.

“I am separated from Janelle,” added Kody in his own interview. “And I’m divorced from Christine.”

So there we finally have it, folks.

Elsewhere, there this second photo late last week of daughters Madison Brush (née Brown) and Savanah Brown.

“Christmas puzzles are a thing with @janellebrown117, @savanahbrown and I. So, here we gooooo!” Maddie wrote via her Instagram Stories on Friday, December 23.

Janelle shares her two daughters in addition to children Logan, Garrison, Hunter and Gabe with Kody.

Brown hasn’t said a whole lot in public about her split from their dad, but she did note several days ago 2023 will be her year.

Nearly two weeks earlier, Janelle shared a health progress update with her Instagram followers, many of whom interpreted the update as some sort of subtle message about moving on.

“This health journey I’ve been on has been incredible,” Janelle captioned a post, which featured a snapshot of her standing in front of a wall with the word “PIVOTAL” scrawled across it it.

“It’s all about slow and steady that wins the race.”

The break-up confirmation referenced above has taken Sister Wives fans by stunned storm, although many recent episodes made the tension between these spiritual spouses VERY evident.

“To be honest with you, I really don’t know if I want to do the work,” Janelle said on the latest Sister Wives installment, which was filmed back in 2021.

She added of Kody on air:

“It feels like I’m being forced to choose between my children and this group. I don’t feel like my children are welcome.”

Janelle Brown is featured in this scene from a Season 17 episode of Sister Wives.

Janelle previously admitted to having serious questions about her relationship due to the way Kody had been treating her.

“I just think we’ve never had divides this deep,” she said in a confessional this fall.

“And now, Christine has left and that’s obviously a very, very big departure from what our family has looked like for many years.

“This is like the ultimate test of our family. Can we hold it together with all of this?”

The answer appears to be a big fat NO.

And Janelle? Much to her credit?

She’s totally fine with that.