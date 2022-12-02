Christine Brown Reveals the Worst Thing Kody Ever Said to Her

Multiple times over the past several months, Christine Brown has said her decision to leave Kody Brown was a very long time in the making.

She had been miserable for years.

However, it took a great deal of courage and the transformation of Christine into a bada$$ b-tch before she finally was able to tell Kody off… pack her bags… and move to Utah.

It also took one candid conversation apparently.

Christine Brown has a major reason to smile these days: She isn’t stuck in a marriage with Kody Brown!

Back on a September episode of Sister Wives (which was filmed at some point in late 2021), Kody told Christine that he “wasn’t attracted” to her on their wedding day in 1994.

“I felt pressured into the marriage,” he actually said on air. “I did not know better at the time.”

How flattering, huh?!?

Also, how completely typical of Kody Brown.

Christine Brown is finally finished with Kody. We’re so proud of her for coming to this realization.

“That was an empowering moment, as hard as it was,” Christine explained on the December 2 episode of the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast.

“I kind of look back and I’m like, ‘Ah, I can see where you weren’t here and here and here and here and here and here.’

“But you know what, if this has been happening for this long, I’m done. It’s over.

“I’m not going to keep pretending and I’m not going to keep doing this.”

The Cooking With Just Christine host emphasized that Kody being so cold to her simply made it clear what she had to do.

“If you really haven’t been attracted to me, and if you really didn’t really want a relationship with me, and you didn’t really want to spend time with me … it was almost like this burden got lifted,” she said on the podcast.

“And I was like, ‘Alright, then it’s time to move on.’”

And move on Christine has. Heck, she’s even dating again!

Christine, for her part, said on Thursday that she didn’t feel the same way Kody did when they exchanged vows.

“I didn’t know that Kody didn’t feel like it was a romantic connection until he said [that],” she admits now.

“So, it was romantic for me. It was everything that I wanted.

“And he was just the coolest, bravest guy I knew. So, yeah, to me, it was [romantic].”

Wrote the star as a caption to this photo: Some days I am just in the car running errands all day!! Literally “drives” me crazy! #toomanyerrands #beforeitsnows #snowiscoming #driving #drivingallday.

Brown told the world she was done with her marriage on November 2, 2021.

“I was super grateful that I decided to leave,” she told Us Weekly in October, adding that it was “shocking” to hear Kody call for his other wives to “conform to patriarchy” again.

“I think that he’s just angry and he’s processing all of this a lot different than I am because I’ve been processing leaving constantly, you know, for a year,” she also told this tabloid.

“I knew, for sure, for two years — I knew that I’d be leaving.”