Jenelle Evans Hints That She Wants Another Baby; Critics React In Horror

Jenelle Evans is inarguably one of the worst mothers ever to be featured on reality television.

We say “one of” only because the new Casey Anthony docuseries might technically qualify as a reality show.

Anyway, Jenelle has lost custody of each of her kids at one time or another, but these days, most of them are legally allowed to live with her.

Given the difficulties she’s experienced in the past, Jenelle should probably focus on providing a safe, stable home environment for the son, daughter, and stepdaughter who are currently under her care.

Jenelle Evans posted a video in which she shares details of her family’s morning routine. And some fans are not happy with what they saw. (Photo via TikTok)

(Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, also has a child from a previous relationship of whom he does not have custody.)

Instead, it seems that Evans might be interested in expanding her family.

Earlier this week, Jenelle posted an ad from a baby clothing company on her Facebook page.

Jenelle Evans already has three kids. But it seems that she’s hoping to have another! (Photo via Instagram)

That’s a little weird on its own, considering she doesn’t currently have a baby at home — but it was Evans’ caption that really captured her followers’ attention.

“Talk about baby fever,” Evans captioned the pic.

Not surprisingly, many commenters were quick to try and dissuade Jenelle from adding another child to her household.

Jenelle poses for a pic with her son Kaiser. (Photo via Instagram)

“You got enough kids enjoy your time with them,” one person wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“I don’t know what baby fever is. 4 kids, no need to birth more. You could never handle the ones you had!” another wrote.

“In order to have a good world, we need capable parents, with healthy kids. Why would Janelle have so many?” a third asked.

Jenelle Evans really went as Chelsea Houska for Halloween. (Photo via Instagram)

But you can find just about every kind of bonkers opinion somewhere on the internet, so it should come as no surprise that some commenters were in favor of the idea of Jenelle welcoming another child.

“Have more you got money,” one commenter wrote.

Jenelle does have money, but it’s mostly from her work on OnlyFans — and we’re not sure if a pregnancy would raise or lower her earning potential.

In other Jenelle news it seems she’s once again railing against her former co-stars for posting the same kind of click-baity articles that she often posts.

It might not be the most ethical thing to do, but Evans is definitely guilty of it herself.

Of course, self-relection is difficult, and lashing out at other people is easy, so you can bet that Jenelle will continue blasting others for behavior that she’s repeatedly engaged in herself.

Change is not really Jenelle’s strong suit.

Which is probably why her Teen Mom 2 storylines were so painfully boring by the end.

But hey, maybe if she has another kid, MTV will put her on TV!

It worked the first time!