Kim Kardashian to Kanye West: I Never Cheated on You With Chris Paul, You Psycho

It can be hard to keep track of all the crazy things that have been coming out of Kanye West’s mouth lately.

West’s praise of actual, literal Nazis and his claims that Adolf Hitler was one of the most important inventors of the 20th century have rightly received the most attention.

But that’s not the only evidence of a badly broken brain that West has provided in the past 24 hours.

Before he was suspended from Twitter for, ya know, being a Nazi, West tweeted out a wild accusation against his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga)

West claimed that he caught Kim cheating on him with NBA legend Chris Paul.

Now, Kanye has falsely accused Kim of cheating on him in the past.

You might remember the insane rant in which he alleged that Kim had slept with Meek Mill behind his back.

And all of those allegations turned out to be bogus.

So it should come as no surprise that once again, Ye just made up some BS because he needed attention/sympathy/whatever the hell motivates him these days.

“This is not true, and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye — attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of,” a source close to the situation tells Page Six.

“He has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Meek Mill, Drake and countless others,” the insider adds, accusing West of “deflecti[ing] his own awful behavior” with attempts to “abuse and slut-shame.”

Kim apparently has no plans to respond to the allegations publicly, as she’s reportedly afraid of provoking her obviously unstable ex.

“She wants to be left alone so she can focus on the well-being of their children,” says the source.

Kim settled her divorce with Kanye earlier this week, and we’d say that development drove him off the deep end, but clearly, West has been fully out of his gourd for several years now.

It’s anyone’s guess as to why the rapper chose to make this most recent allegation.

Paul plays for the same team as Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Devin Booker, so maybe a paranoid fantasy has been building in Ye’s mind for several years now.

Whatever the case, it’s a messed-up claim to make, especially since Paul has been married since 2011, and he and wife Jada Crawley have two children together.

Paul is a vegan church-goer who enjoys bowling in his free time, so being dragged into a tabloid scandal by a delusional nutjob is probably a nightmare come true for the guy.

Kanye certainly owes him an apology — but then again, Kanye owes pretty much the whole world an apology at this point, so Chris probably shouldn’t hold his breath.