Christine Brown: I'm Single... and I'm Ready to Be Sexy Again!

With apologies to Justin Timberlake, Christine Brown is about to bring sexy back.

The veteran Sister Wives star has been featured throughout Season 17 in emotional conversations with Kody Brown, explaining to him and her fellow spouses why she feels a need to leave the plural marriage.

As we’ve often seen, these conversations have been awkward and painful at times.

Remember, though: These episodes were filmed close to a year ago.

Christine made the announcement that she was done with Kody in November 2021 — and she hasn’t looked back since.

Speaking to Yahoo Life this week, the mother of six emphasized just how satisfied she is as a single woman.

“I am changing, I have changed,” Brown told this outlet. “I’m just looking forward with more positivity.”

For years, TLC viewers may have seen Christine as a rather serious person… but that hasn’t really been an accurate portrayal.

“I just believe in being fun more than anything,” the reality star said.

“Who I am in my core is just fun and I want to have as much fun as possible. And so I really try to incorporate fun in everything that I do, honestly. And then I can just be me, you know?”

While living under a polygamous roof, Christine felt as if this wasn’t an option for her.

“It’s an emotionally difficult lifestyle,” she told Yahoo of polygamy.

“Just thinking, ‘Am I a wife here? Am I not a wife? You know, where am I as far as a wife goes?’ But now I don’t have to worry about being a wife. I can just be me, which is a lot more fun.”

That includes feeling sexy, something that Brown says was a challenge during her days as a third wife.

“I don’t think that I felt like I could be sexy because there’s also three other women married to Kody — so I felt like I needed to be more respectful than that,” she said as part of this chat.

“I never really turned the sexy on, basically. But now, yeah, absolutely.

” I think, as women, we should feel sexy every day and that doesn’t come from anybody else’s perspective or anybody else’s opinion of whoever thinks you’re sexy. That just comes from inside.”

Brown added that in their church, members are often taught NOT to prioritize one’s sexuality.

Instead, she notes, “you’re going to be ladylike and you’re going to be elegant and you’re going to carry yourself in a way that everybody around you feels comfortable, which I still think is the best thing to do.”

By that, she went on, “it’s more about seeing everybody else’s needs and what everybody else needs around you rather than what you feel like you need.

“You want to be the best sister wife ever in this whole big group of people, so everybody feels comfortable. I wasn’t a suppressing [of] anything, it was just a different mentality.

“And the mentality that I had for being a sister wife was also fine in that lifestyle — it’s just different now.”

Finally, as Christine has said before, she is dating, but not yet in a serious manner.

“No more than, like, two dates a person — let’s just keep it completely casual and easy,” Brown told Yahoo of the current plan.

“But eventually, yes, sign me up for a romantic relationship eventually, definitely — but not yet.”