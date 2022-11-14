Todd Chrisley: I May Be Going to Jail, But I’m Still Living My Truth!

Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley are awaiting their sentencing after being convicted of federal fraud charges this past summer.

They are facing many decades behind bars.

How is the reality star dealing with such a frightening future?

On his Chrisley Confessions podcast late last week, the controversial couple touched on this exact topic.

Todd Chrisley does not appear to be an ethical individual. That’s just our opinion, of course.

“I get asked a lot, ‘Todd, how have you held up during this time?’ You know, ‘You look great, you’ve got a great attitude. How are you doing this?’ This was just said to me yesterday,” Todd claimed on air.

“Through the grace of God, that’s how I’m doing it.

“Through the grace of God, because I have accepted — this is going to come as a shock to a lot of y’all — that Todd doesn’t know everything but God does and that Todd’s way may not be God’s way and that’s because God’s way is better.”

We wonder what God would think of Todd Chrisley talking in the third person.

Throughout his legal drama, Todd has maintained his innocence… while also pointing to a higher power.

“I live in my truth. I celebrate my truth with my Lord and Savior and with you [Julie],” he continued on this podcast episode.

“I’m grateful for my marriage. You know when I pray, I always say ‘God, thank you for my relationship with you. And thank you for my wife, my children.’

“But I think my peace has come in the storm through God and the Holy Spirit making me aware that I am right here. I’m right beside you. I’m working with you. I’m working for you.”

Todd Chrisley doesn’t look too bothered by anything in this scene from his reality show.

Hammering his point further, Todd said that people “want things to happen when we want them to happen but God knows that there’s a greater opportunity for this to happen at a later date than what you’re wanting it.”

Back in June, a jury declared that Todd and Julie were guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud.

Julie was also convicted of wire fraud.

They will be sentenced on November 21.

Todd Chrisley seems like a pretty terrible person. That’s all we have to say in this caption.

“We’re all allergic to pain. We don’t want pain. We don’t want adversity. We want our life to be perfect. We want everything to go great,” Todd rambled via his latest podcast.

“If everything was great all the time, how would we ever appreciate it?

“You gotta have the bad days in order to appreciate the good ones.

“You gotta have the rain to appreciate the sunshine.”

While waiting to see for how long he’ll be an inmate, Todd told listeners that he’s doing what he can to stay positive.

“My testimony’s not going to be about defeat, because defeat is something that the devil wants you to accept — and I accept nothing from the Devil,” he said on air.

“And you know I rebuke him all day long.”

Julie, meanwhile, previously opened up about the impact this legal situation has had on the longtime couple, stating on the podcast two weeks ago:

“I feel like for so long, you and I have been a team since day one. It’s been you and I against the world … I think for both of us, this situation, our season of life right now has shown us it’s not about what our plan is, it’s about what God’s plan is.

“For a long time, it was always our plan, not God’s plan.”