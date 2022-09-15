Todd and Julie Chrisley Sentencing Postponed Due to Alleged Witness Deception

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley will need to wait a little bit longer to learn their legal fate.

The USA Network stars, who were found guilty in June on a number of financial fraud charges, were scheduled to be sentenced on October 6.

That date has now been pushed back, however, according to an official document obtained by People Magazine.

“The Government does not object to this request,” reads the piece of paper, which also lists the pair’s former accountant Peter Tarantino as a defendant.

“For good cause shown, the Court GRANTS this motion.”

Earlier this summer a federal jury found Todd and Julie guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud; while Julie was also convicted of wire fraud.

As you might expect, the Chrisleys have shown no remorse and denied all charges against them.

Just last month, meanwhile, court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia’s Atlanta Division indicated that the reality stars had filed a joint motion for a new trial through their attorneys.

The motion alleged “the government presented and failed to correct false testimony from IRS Revenue Officer Betty Carter, who lied about the Chrisleys owing taxes or years when she knew no taxes were due.”

It also reads as follows:

“This testimony had the effect of falsely painting the Chrisleys as untruthful, likely to commit other forms of fraud, and evading the tax payments alleged in the indictment.”

This same paperwork also accused the court of accepting evidence that violated Todd and Julie’s Fourth Amendment rights “even though this evidence had been suppressed under this Court’s prior rulings, without requiring the government to make any showing at all that the evidence should not be excluded.”

The two face up to 30 years in prison for their crimes.

During their three-week trial, Assistant US Attorney Annalise Peters argued that Todd and Julie submitted false documents exaggerating their wealth to banks to borrow over $30 million that they “burned” on their affluent lifestyle.

They’re also accused of hiding money from the IRS.

“They made up documents and they lie through their teeth to get whatever they want, whenever they want it,” Peters told members of the jury.

In their defense, the Chrisleys claimed they were set up by an ex-employee named Mark Braddock.

“I have prayed for God to take that hatred out of my heart because I know what this man did,” Todd previously said.

“Just because I don’t know what’s going on in his life doesn’t mean God’s not handling it …

“I just pray, Lord if there’s an enemy coming at me and whatever they’re sending my way, I ask that you return to sender.”

The duo also admitted on their podcast in July that the situation had taken a toll on their family.

But they were closer than ever and determined to push through.

“As a family, we are still united and standing firm in our positions and in our faith. We don’t waiver in our faith,” Todd said.

“Now listen. Are we disappointed? Are we hurt? Yes, but we know that God has a purpose for everything.”