Sebastian Bear-McClard Begs Emily Ratajkowski For a Second Chance Following Cheating Scandal

Last month, the internet rejoiced at the news that Emily Ratajkowski had left her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Now, it’s always a little sad when a marriage comes to an end, particularly when there are young children involved.

(Ratajkowski and McClard welcomed a son together last year.)

But in Ratajkowski’s case, fans had good reason to be overjoyed by the news that she’s newly single.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

For one thing, people need to dream — especially during difficult times — and an available Emily Ratajkowski gives us all something to dream about.

(It’s best not to dwell on how unrealistic those dreams might be.)

On top of that, there’s been always been this widespread feeling — fair or otherwise — that McClard is sort of a douche.

Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski

But the main reason that fans were happy to hear about the split is that Sebastian allegedly cheated on Emily.

You read that right — the man cheated on Emily Ratajkowski, who’s widely considered to be so impossibly attractive that she’s basically a different species.

This woman is like some sexy space alien who descended to Earth to show humans what physical perfection looks like, and this dude just couldn’t help himself from banging his secretary, or whatever. Sad!

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

Anyway, to the surprise of absolutely no one, Sebastian is trying to win Emily back.

But thankfully, it seems his pleas are falling on deaf ears.

“Seb is pleading with Emily to get back together,” a source close to the situation tells In Touch.

Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski

“She’s holding it together for their son and staying strong,” the insider adds.

Ratajkowski has not yet spoken publicly about the split, but she has thrown some subtle shade on social media.

The model/actress/activist/living reminder that perfection is attainable in an imperfect world has been “liking” tweets in which her most supportive fans say what they really think about Sebastian.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

“Can’t believe that little bitch cheated on EmRata,” wrote one angry Twitter user.

“Girls, how are we celebrating EmRata’s divorce?” another asked.

Emily smashed that like button in response to both tweets, which means she’s probably not a big fan of Sebastian at the moment — and for that matter, neither is anybody else!

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

In fact, it looks as though Sebastian might have been fired from his own company in response to the messy cheating secretary.

Now the guy doesn’t even have a secretary to bang!

Well, you cheat on Emily Ratajkowski, you lose everything.

Maybe there is some justice in this world, after all!