Gabby Windey Finally Speaks on Stunning Erich Schwer Split

Gabby Windey has broken her silence.

On the November 14 episode of Dancing with the Stars, the former Bachelorette lead and professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy were preparing their waltz routine (to Des’ree’s “I Am Kissing You”) when the former decided to open way up.

She explained on air why the song meant so much to her.

“For me, it holds a special place because I did just go through a breakup,” Gabby said, acknowledging in public for the first time her split from Erich Schwer.

“The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life.

“We weren’t each other’s best match.”

It’s all over for Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer. Is anyone out there really shocked?

While dancing through an admittedly challenging time, Gabby pointed to the positive role models in her life as inspiration, telling Val:

“I’m just so grateful that my dad and my stepmom encompass so many fundamentals and values that I look for in a relationship.”

As she and Chmerkovskiy got ready to hit the dance floor, Gabby told her partner that she wants to “channel that kind of everlasting love in this dance.”

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer got engaged to close out The Bachelorette. And yet… questions remain over their future.

Windey and Schwer got engaged during The Bachelorette season 19 finale, which aired in September.

“When I met you, I, like, immediately was 100 percent myself. I’ve never met anybody that I felt that comfortable with — that deep of a connection. I felt like I really knew you for years,” Schwer said as part of his proposal.

“I didn’t know it, but I had met my soulmate. … You are the most amazing person I’ve ever met. It’s you and me until the wheels fall off.

“I’m head over heels in love with you, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

The couple said on ABC’s After the Final Rose special that they were taking things day by day after a woman released text messages this summer she claimed were sent to her by Schwer.

These messages made it sound very much as if Erich was only going on The Bachelorette for clout, and wanted this ex-girlfriend to wait for him upon his return from filming.

Awkward, huh?!?

“I do not have any hard feelings for this girl. It’s a mistake I made on my part. … I was using the show as an excuse to not confront her about our relationship,” Erich said about the scandal in September.

“I didn’t see a future but we were having fun… I love [Gabby] with all my heart. 100 percent real. I never expected it. I want this to be forever.”

Back on October 31, meanwhile, following a previous Dancing with the Stars taping, Gabby addresses her romantic status with Fox News.

“Life is just really busy for the both of us right now,” she said, sparking rumors about a potential breakup before the news was confirmed.

“I understand their concern but we’re just kind of, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar.”

Windey served as the Bachelorette alongside co-lead Rachel Recchia, who was briefly engaged to final pick Tino Franco.

The twosome split ahead of After the Final Rose when the 28-year-old contractor admitted to cheating on the 26-year-old pilot.