Kim Kardashian: My Next Boyfriend Will Be the OPPOSITE of Pete Davidson!

It’s been over a month since Kim Kardashian broke up with Pete Davidson, and there’s been no talk of the mother of four hooking up with anyone new.

Those who know Kim best say that she’s not actively looking for a new relationship.

But that doesn’t mean she’s not thinking about who her next boyfriend might eventually be.

And it seems that the lucky guy will basically be the opposite of poor Pete.

Sitting down with James Corden this week, Kim opened up about the single life and what she’s looking for in her future rebound dude.

“I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that,” Kim said.

“But I think my next route will, I feel like I have to do something, like go to different places.”

Kim Kardashian is ready to look for love again.

From there, Kim shared her strategy for finding a successful man who’s up to her standards.

“Clearly, it’s not working, whatever I’m doing. So I don’t know. Maybe, like, a hospital and meet a doctor. A law firm,” she told Corden.

“I think it’s gonna be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney. That’s maybe what I envision in the future.”

Kim Kardashian attends Balenciaga Dinner at Hotel de la Marine on July 6, 2022 in Paris, France.

At that point, Corden joined Kim in imagining her romantic future.

“I like where your mind’s at here,” said the late night host.

“So if we ever see, like, paparazzi shots of, like, ‘Kim Kardashian spotted at NASA,’ we’ll be like, ‘Ahhhh, she’s back at it.'”

Kim Kardashian is ready to re-enter the dating pool. And she's going blonde for the occasion!

From the very beginning of Kim and Pete’s relationship, skeptics wondered if he was accomplished enough for her.

Pete is a very successful actor and comic, don’t get us wrong.

But Kim is a freakin’ billionaire, and her most recent ex was also a member of the ultra-elite ten-figure club.

Kim and Pete enjoying one another's company on Instagram.

Obviously, Kim doesn’t need to be with someone else who’s fabulously wealthy — she’s doing just fine on her own.

But financial success is clearly something that she’s drawn to, and while we’re sure Pete does just fine in that respect, he’s not quite on the Kardashians’ level.

Of course, there aren’t many billionaire doctors or NASA scientists, either.

Kim Kardashian is really, really, really rich? Can she find a boyfriend who's as successful as she is?

Come to think of it, there aren’t many billionaires in any field!

So Kimberly might have a hard time finding a guy who’s on her level, career-wise.

We suppose there are worse ways to be a victim of one’s own success.

We’re sure Kim will find Mr. Right eventually, and in the meantime, she can just enjoy doing the backstroke in her vault of gold coins, Scrooge McDuck-style, which is an activity that’s probably not available to most single moms.