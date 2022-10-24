Kanye West Melts Down Over Pete Davidson Dong: My Wife Boned a 10-Inch White Boy!

A year ago, when Kim Kardashian first slid into Pete Davidson’s DMs, she was curious.

He was cute, he was funny, and she had of course heard all about his Big Dick Energy. The term first spread amidst discussion about Pete back in 2018, in fact.

Kim was not the only one to have heard about Pete’s dong. Kanye also heard.

Amidst his refusal to fully accept their divorce, he apparently yelled out in despair and anguish about Pete’s penis.

Photo via Getty Images

Charlamagne spoke on his The Brilliant Idiots podcast about a dispute that he had with Kanye West.

Apparently, the argument went down in November of 2021.

At that point, Pete and Kim had been an item for a matter of weeks.

Kanye West poses for a photo as he arrives for the fight between Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson at State Farm Arena on October 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Like you know Pete is my friend,” Charlamagne commented during his podcast.

He explained that Ye wanted him to “s–t on” Pete.

He do not refer to scatological kinks; Kanye had invited him to insult Pete Davidson despite their friendship.

Pete and Kim’s relationship was short, but intense. (Getty)

Charlamagne recalled Ye’s apparent fixation on a need to “save the new Marilyn Monroe.”

By that, he of course referred to Kim Kardashian, who wore Marilyn’s dress.

And the apparent goal was to “save” her from Pete, who is by all accounts an affable and decent guy.

Kim Kardashian donned the actual dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe while attending the 2022 Met Gala.

Kanye allegedly expressed to Charlamagne that he worried that Kim would develop a “drug addiction” like the late actress did.

It is unclear what the source of this anxiety might be.

It is unclear if Ye’s concern arose from the dress itself, or if he was simply making a poetic comparison. You never know with him.

Photo via Getty

But Kanye’s apparent concerns went beyond this.

Charlamagne detailed a conversation during which Ye was allegedly “screaming on the phone” about Pete.

He quoted the polarizing rapper: “‘My wife is out here f–king a white boy with a 10-inch penis, and you won’t help me?”

Despite some major resistance from Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West, she and Pete enjoyed a blissful nine months together before parting ways in August of 2022. (Photo via Instagram)

“My wife is out here f–king a white boy with a 10-inch penis,'” Ye allegedly repeated.

“And,'” Charlamagne recalled Kanye yelling, “‘you telling me that’s your friend but you’re supposed to be culture?’”

As for Charlamagne’s takeaway, he simply laughed off Ye’s odd fixation.

Kanye West has been banned from Instagram. The move comes after Kanye hurled racial slurs at comedian Trevor Noah.

“The reason I keep bringing up Pete’s penis on the radio,” Charlamagne said that he explained to Kanye.

He continued: “Is because I know it f–ks with you, and you said that to me.”

Genuinely that is absolutely hilarious. Many of Kanye’s antics and statements have been alarming (or worse), but whining about Pete’s dong is simply funny.

Kanye West stares daggers here at his wife while the two pose on the red carpet of the MET Gala.

Famously, Kanye has said much more ominous things about Pete than this admittedly comical complaint.

From a claymation music video depicting the kidnapping and murder of Pete to publicly encouraging his fans to harass him, things got dark.

Of course, Ye has since moved on from Pete to dangerous antisemitic tirades and wearing racist slogans. So remember, things can always get worse.