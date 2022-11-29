Collin Gosselin Trashes Mom in Rare TV Interview: She Tore Our Family Apart!

Collin Gosselin has broken his silence.

And, yikes, does the very young man have A LOT to say.

In an extremely rare television interview, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 cast member opened up to Entertainment Tonight how reality television shattered his family into pieces…

… along with whether or not he would like to mend his relationship with mother Kate Gosselin.

“I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to a family. I think it tore us apart,” Collin, who was a minor at the time of filming, told the aforementioned outlet.

“It gave us less time to actually be together as a family [and] more time to be in the public eye.”

Collin is now 18 years old, and he resides with his father in Pennsylvania.

Kate Gosselin was awarded full legal custody of all eight kids she shared with husband Jon back in May 2009… and eventually placed Collin in Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute for reasons she has never fully explained.

The teenager then penned a heartfelt letter to his dad, who filed for temporary custody of both Collin and his sister, Hannah.

Both have been living with their father since 2018 — and have next to no contact with Kate.

“After being there, I didn’t have a relationship with her,” Collin recalled on Monday about his mother sending him to this facility for years.

“Even before [being] there, I don’t think we had much of a relationship and I think that just kept tearing it even more down.”

Kate previously told People Magazine that the aforementioned institution was meant to teach life skills to help Collin overcome his “educational and social challenges.”

But the decision sparked major controversy when Jon revealed that he didn’t really know where his son was taken back then.

“I ask but [Kate] doesn’t tell me,” Jon told ET years ago. “She doesn’t answer any of my texts.”

In November 2020, Jon also slammed his ex-spouse for never making any effort with Collin… at all.

Jon Gosselin poses here with two of his kids, son Collin and daughter Hannah, on New Year’s Eve.

Two months prior to that interview, Jon was accused of assaulting his son.

As you can tell, Collin has been through A LOT.

“I came to the conclusion that everybody has their own agenda, you know?” Colin told ET on Monday, referring to his outlook on how he was raised.

“My mom had her own agenda, and I don’t know exactly what that was. But I was put in a tough spot and my agenda was to make it out on top of that tough spot.”

Look who is all grown up! Jon Gosselin poses here with son Collin Gosselin.

Added the 18-year old on the subject of his mom:

“It’s unfortunate that we didn’t have a relationship. I think every son wants to have a relationship with their mom. But I’m doing very well.”

When asked if he would still welcome a relationship with Kate, Collin said:

“Yes, it would be ideal.”

Jon Gosselin poses here with kids Hannah and Collin. They’re the only children who seem to like him.

During this solo interview, Collin also reflected on the lessons he learned from his time in the spotlight.

“I want to say that in life we all go through hard things. We all get knocked down, we all experience really, really difficult things,” he said on air.

“But don’t sit around and mourn and cry about it, address the situation you’re in and fix it and come out on top of it.

“Because resilience is a really important thing.”

Collin Gosselin is back on Instagram. We really hope the 18-year old is doing okay these days.

Jon was granted full custody of Collin in December 2018 when Kate and her legal team did not show up to a hearing.

This past May, Hannah told ET she still has a relationship with her mom, but just barely, telling the outlet:

“My relationship with my mom is pretty stable.

“Like, we text each other and call each other on a [sic] average basis.”

In the end, Collin insisted this week that he was in a positive place.

“My one message to everybody, to the world, in general, is just be kind to people,” he said, seemingly taking another shot at Kate Gosselin.

“It’s really not that hard, you know?

“Be kind, talk to people, hear other people’s stories, just spread kindness.”