Anna Duggar: Finally Coming to Terms With the Fact That Josh Isn't Coming Home, Source Says

Anna Duggar has stuck by her husband’s side through an awful lot.

The mother of seven was raised in a culture that teaches women to to be subservient to their husbands in all matters, and clearly, Anna took those lessons to heart.

In situations where most women would have (wisely) jumped ship, Anna seemed to double down in her support of her monstrous spouse.

Now, however, it looks as though Anna might finally be having second thoughts about devoting her life to a convicted predator.

Josh and Anna Duggar in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

According to a new report from In Touch, some truths that have long been apparent to the rest of the world are finally making themselves clear to Anna.

Whereas Anna once believed Josh was innocent and would be acquitted on appeal, she’s now coming to terms with the fact that he committed the horrible crimes he’s been accused of and will not be returning home anytime soon.

“She’s devoted to her children, that’s her only certainty,” a source close to the situation tells In Touch.

Josh Duggar might soon be back in court for his appeal. (Photo via Getty)

“Josh has done terrible things. She’s still dealing with that.”

It seems that Anna was able to ignore the court’s ruling and the media coverage of her husband’s depravity.

But when members of the Duggar clan began to criticize Josh, Anna reluctantly began to take notice.

Josh’s wife Anna has maintained her belief in his innocence. (Photo via Instagram)

“It started after some family members spoke out about Josh’s arrest,” an inside source told In Touch in October.

“Anna took it as a betrayal, and she’s still not ready to fully forgive some family members.”

But it seems that despite all her rage, Anna is beginning to realize that Josh belongs in a cage.

Josh Duggar poses with his family. (Photo via Instagram)

However, while rumors that Anna is planning to divorce Josh have been circulating since his divorce, it seems the long-suffering mother of seven has no desire to leave her marriage.

Part of the reason might be that Josh and the Duggars are doing everything in their power to convince Anna to keep the family intact.

“He doesn’t want anyone but Anna and his immediate family to guide his children,” the source explained.

Josh and Anna Duggar stand here and pose for a professional family photo. What an effed up couple.

“He also fears that if Anna is distanced from his family, she might be influenced to leave him.”

So we suppose the Duggars will continue to keep Anna close in whatever way they can.

And since she’s raising seven kids with no real-world job experience and thus totally dependent on Josh’s parents, it shouldn’t be all that difficult.

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar announced the pending arrival of one of their kids in this photo. (Photo via Instagram)

It was sad thinking that Anna was delusional and actually believed that her husband was innocent.

But in a way, the thought that she sees truth but feels powerless to escape her situation is even sadder.

At least this way, Anna will know that her kids need to be protected when Josh is released from prison.

Hopefully, she won’t need to cross that bridge for a very, very long time.