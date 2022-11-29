Jon Gosselin Responds to Son’s Shocking Criticism of Kate: et Her, Son!

On Monday, Collin Gosselin gave his first solo interview to Entertainment Tonight.

And folks, it was a doozy.

In a candid discussion about his upbringing, the pressures of child stardom, and the current state of his family, Collin revealed that his relationship with his mother is completely fractured.

Collin’s father won custody of the boy when he was 14, and it seems Jon Gosselin couldn’t be happier about his son’s remarks.

“Jon is so proud of Collin for having the courage and the strength to stand up and speak his truth,” a source close to Jon told Hollywood Life.

“Jon never asked or suggested Collin to do this. It was completely his own idea,” the insider continued.

“But Collin did approach his dad with the idea before making any final decisions.”

Jon might not have suggested that Collin take this step, but he’s apparently made it clear that the teen has his full support in speaking out against Kate.

“Jon let Collin know he completely supports him no matter what he decides to do or say, and he’s hoping the entire experience will be cathartic for him,” the source continued.

“Jon couldn’t be more proud of the man Collin has become.”

“I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to a family,” Collin told ET when asked about his estrangement from Kate.

“I think it tore us apart. It gave us less time to actually be together as a family, [and] more time to be in the public eye.”

After entering a treatment center for children with behavioral issues, Collin joined his sister Hannah at Jon’s house.

“After being there, I didn’t have a relationship with her,” he said of Kate this week.

“Even before [being] there, I don’t think we had much of a relationship and I think that just kept tearing it even more down.”

These days, it seems that Collin has little interest in repairing his relationship with Kate — news that will not come as a surprise to anyone who has ever witnessed her behavior on camera.

“I came to the conclusion that everybody has their own agenda, you know?” he said.

“My mom had her own agenda, and I don’t know exactly what that was. But I was put in a tough spot and my agenda was to make it out on top of that tough spot.”

As for Jon and Kate, well, it seems they’re still very much at odds with one another.

Kate recently accused Jon of owing $132,000 in back child support, and he countered by accusing her of stealung $100,000 from their kids’ trust fund.

In other words, these two are still settling their differences in public, and further traumatizing their kids in the process.