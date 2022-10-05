Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Frantically "Toning Down" Scandalous Netflix Show In Wake of Queen's Death?

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first stepped down as working members of the royal family, there were concerns about how the couple would support themselves financially.

The Sussexes quickly addressed those fears by signing a number of lucrative deals with media outlets such as Netflix and Spotify.

For a while it looked as though Harry and Meghan had failed to hold up their end of the bargain, as promised content failed to materialize.

Last month, however, Meghan debuted her long-awaited Spotify podcast, and insiders reported that she and Harry had started filming a Netflix documentary series about their home life.

Meg and Harry smile in public. That’s probably a violation of royal protocol. (Photo via Getty)

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, however, it seems that the Sussexes’ career pendulum might have once again swung in the opposite direction.

According to a new report from Page Six, Harry and Meghan are desperate to make some last-minute edits to the project so that they don’t come off as cruel or insensitive in the wake of the monarch’s passing.

Unfortunately, the series is set to debut in a matter of weeks, and it might be too late to make such changes.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

One insider tells Page Six that Harry and Meghan are “having second thoughts on their own story,” but they might be out of luck, as “Netflix is standing by the filmmakers.”

“They’ve made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided—to the extent that some Netflix staff believe, if granted, it will effectively shelve the project indefinitely,” says the source.

“Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language. But it’s their story, from their own mouths.”

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

It appears that Netflix is hoping to cash in on any potential controversy, as Harry and Meghan’s show — the title of which has not yet been announced — is scheduled to hit screens right after season 5 of The Crown, which debuts on Nov. 9.

Making matters worse is the fact that Harry’s memoir is also set to hit stores before the end of the year.

Both projects were completed before the Queen’s death, and royal watchers feel that the tell-all tone might come off as disrespectful in the wake of the beloved matriarch’s passing.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

In addition to the widespread feeling that this is no time to be critical of the Queen, it’s been reported that Meghan more hated than ever in the UK these days, as many feel that her appearances at last month’s memorial services were all for show.

“It was all about, we’re back now on course to build Brand Meghan and the book, the Netflix series, the podcast,” says royal muckraker Tom Bower.

“Everything is money. And to their advantage, they were in the public eye for seven days during the funeral or more, every day they were filmed.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. And it seems that not everyone in the crowd was thrilled to see the Sussexes.

Bower is one of many UK journalists who have made careers out of bashing Meghan, so his insights should not be taken seriously.

But he serves as a reminder that the British media will have a field day if Harry and Meghan come off as disrespectful to the Queen in their new series.