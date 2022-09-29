Queen Elizabeth II: Cause of Death... Revealed!

We have an update on the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II.

As you must know by now, the longest-reigning monarch in history passed away on Thursday, September 8 after falling ill and being resigned to her bed for the final day or so of her life.

Now, meanwhile, the National Records of Scotland has released an official document that lists the Queen’s time of death as 3:10 p.m.

It also lists her cause of death as “old age.”

The Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, is listed as the informant of her death, per this same paperwork.

Anne previously said in a statement, “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed the late regent’s death at the time, hours after she was placed under “medical supervision” by her physicians.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” this message read. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Prince Philip — Queen Elizabeth’s husband of 73 years who died at age 99 in April 2021 — also died of old age, according to his death certificate.

Following the news of the Queen’s death, fans around the world shared touching tributes in honor of Her Majesty, including her oldest son, now King Charles III, who ascended the throne after her passing.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” the 73-year-old wrote in a statement shared by Buckingham Palace.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.”

Continued the new King in his release:

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

The Queen’s passing came after a year of various health issues.

In October 2021, she stepped out with a walking cane.

The same month, Elizabeth canceled a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland under medical advice from her doctors; she even spent a night in the hospital at the time.

Queen Elizabeth also decided not to appear at the Remembrance Day ceremony in November due to a sprained back; nor did she celebrate a traditional Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham… partly due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases around the holidays.

Back in June, Queen Elizabeth reflected on her reign as the Platinum Jubilee — which served as a multi-day affair to honor her service — came to a conclusion.

She sat out of some scheduled events at the time due to feelings of “discomfort” and then wrote on Instagram:

When it comes to how you mark seventy years as your Queen there is no guidebook to follow.

While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family.