Meghan Markle Beats Out Joe Rogan as Spotify’s Top Podcast Host!

Well, it’s a sad day for dudes who like to listen to other dudes talk about their muscle mass gains or their latest ayahuasca trip.

In a surprising bit of news, the latest Spotify charts show that Meghan Markle has unseated Joe Rogan as the streaming platform’s top podcast host.

On Monday, Meghan released the first episode of her “Archetypes” podcast, and the installment outperformed expectations.

In addition to unseating Rogan in the US, “Archetypes” quickly became Spotify’s top performer in Canada, Australia, and the UK.

Meghan Markle released the first episode of her Archetypes podcast on Monday. And the response from fans was ecstatic. (Photo via Spotify)

Not bad for someone who had never hosted a podcast before!

Of course, it didn’t hurt that Meghan was joined by one of the most famous athletes on the planet for her debut episode.

The Duchess sat down with recently-retired tennis legend Serena Williams for a conversation about ambition and the unique challenges that face women and girls who strive for greatness.

Meghan’s guest on her first Spotify podcast was none other than Serena Williams! (Photo via Instagram)

“I think, you know, I think both of us, or the three of us, really know that sometimes the right decision isn’t the easiest decision,” Markle said at one point.

The Duchess went on to compare her decision to step down from her royal duties with Serena’s retirement from professional tennis.

“It takes a lot of courage, I think, too, to stop something in many ways than to keep going sometimes,” Meghan remarked.

Meghan Markle launched the debut episode of her Spotify podcast today, And she shared a shocking story about son Archie. (Photo via Instagram)

Of course, the portion of the podcast that attracted the most media attention centered around a frightening incident involving Meghan and Harry’s son, Archie.

Meghan recalled that the incident took place while she and Harry were on a royal tour of South Africa in 2019.

Meghan Markle with Archie on his first birthday. (Photo via Instagram)

“When we went on tour to South Africa, we landed with Archie,” she told her audience.

“We finish the engagement, and they say there’s been a fire at the residence. What? There’s been a fire in the baby’s room,” Meghan continued.

“There was no smoke detector. He was supposed to be sleeping in there.”

Best family photo ever? Just look at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and son Archie in this snapshot. (Photo via Instagram)

Meghan shocked listeners by revealing that despite the trauma that she and Harry just endured, they were allegedly instructed to continue with their tour as though nothing had happened.

“Everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken,” Meghan recalled on her podcast.

“And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement. I said, ‘This doesn’t make sense. Can you just tell people what happened?’” the Duchess continued.

It’s Meghan Markle and Prince Harry… and Archie. We love this black and white photo of the family. (Photo via Instagram)

Meghan didn’t name any names, but not surprisingly, insiders say the Queen and company were less than thrilled with the debut episode of “Archetypes.”

It’s gonna be tough for Rogan to compete with that level of drama.

Maybe it’s time for the controversial comic to finally have Trump on his show!