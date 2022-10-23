Leah Messer: I Did NOT Say the N-Word After Dumping Jaylan Mobley!

If you’re a Teen Mom fan, then you’ve probably already heard the surprising news that Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley have called it quits.

Word of the split came just two months after Leah and Jaylan announced their engagement, and rumors about the cause of the split have been circulating non-stop.

Leah’s not yet ready to open up about where her relationship went wrong — but that doesn’t mean she’s shying away from the spotlight entirely.

In fact, Ms. Messer is currently at the center of a brand new controversy, this one stemming from her first Instagram appearance post-breakup.

Just two days after she and Jaylan announced their split, Leah got drunk and went on Instagram Live with some of her friends.

She eventually persuaded co-stars Briana DeJesus and Maci Bookout to join her on the livestream, and, well … things got a little weird.

Toward the end of the session, Leah’s friends wisely encouraged her to “say goodnight” and logoff — and that’s when things really got messy.

“No … no, n–ga, I’m not telling them goodnight,” Leah allegedly said to one of her friends.

Now, many viewers came away with the impression that Leah uttered a horrific racial slur.

For over a week, Messer declined to speak on the matter, and her silence seemed to bolster the theory that she had been caught saying something truly awful.

Now, however, Leah appears to have broken her silence by commenting on a post on the Teen Mom Chatter Instagram fan page.

“I’ve never said the N word and never would. I said no no Nicole no,” Leah wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

Clearly, Leah was hoping that that would be the end of the matter — but some fans aren’t buying her explanation.

“Yeah, nah. You absolutely said the N word, Leah,” read one reply.

For the most part, however, it seems that folks are willing to give Messer the benefit of the doubt.

“She said she was saying ‘Nicole.’ I kinda believe her. It’s super easy to mishear that sort of thing,” one person theorized.

“I couldn’t hear it at all. I believe her that she never said it in that video. But I’m sure 5-10 years ago she probably used to say it,” another said, adding:

“She didn’t say it. You can hear her say Nicole but she’s slurring because she’s drunk.”

A third fan just wanted the speculation to come to an end:

“Y’all are dumb with all this bulls–t!” this person wrote.

“She would never use that word, ever!! Y’all will twist anything. F–king idiots need hearing aides.”

Another commenter, who claims to be the “Nicole” who appeared in the video, added: “Okay now people are REALLY reaching… this is clearly NOT true.”

Leah is clearly not planning to comment on the matter further, but a representative for the reality star replied that she has “no further comment at this time” regarding the video.

As for why Leah and Jaylan went their separate ways, fans remain convinced that Mobley got caught cheating on his fiancee.

Leah has kept mum on the issue thus far.

But something tells us this story is far from over.