Leah Messer Drunkenly Breaks Silence on Jaylan Mobley Split: I'm Going Through a LOT!

Earlier this week, Teen Mom fans were stunned by the news that Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley had broken up.

The news came just two months after Leah and Jaylan announced their engagement.

Fans are filled with questions about why Leah and Jaylan broke up, and when Messer went live on Instagram last night, they hoped they would get some answers.

What they got instead was Leah twerking.

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley got engaged over the summer. It didn’t last long. (Photo via Instagram)

As first reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Messer hit the bar with some friends to distract herself from her recent heartbreak.

She documented the occasion for fans, and she eventually convinced Teen Mom: The Next Chapter co-stars Briana DeJesus and Maci Bookout to join her on a live stream.

(Bri and Maci, perhaps sensing that Leah was half in the bag, initially declined to go live with her.)

“I’m going through a lot right now,” Leah told Briana during their online conversation.

“As you know, I’ve kept it kind of under wraps…for good reason.”

Needless to say, it sounds like Leah is struggling a bit in the wake of her latest breakup.

(As longtime Teen Mom fans know, Ms. Messer has been unlucky in love throughout her life.)

But it wasn’t all bad news.

For the most part, Leah seemed to be in high spirits, and she replied, “I’m good” when asked how she is handling the breakup.

“I don’t even want in the middle of some crazy ass drama that’s going [on]…” Messer said when asked about recent drama involving Teen Mom co-star Ashley Jones.

Leah Messer is going through a tough breakup with Jaylan Mobley. (Photo via MTV)

After all of that, Leah rapped and twerked, two things that she’ll hopefully never do again.

Perhaps anticipating the criticism she might receive, Leah clarified that her three daughters were not in her care and would not be returning home until Friday.

Despite that disclaimer, a whole lot of commenters gave her a hard time.

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley posted a family photo just weeks before their breakup. (Photo via Instagram)

Several followers blasted Leah’s antics as “cringy” and “embarrassing.”

And many more tried to get Leah to open up about why she and Jaylan parted ways.

But the newly-single mother of three wasn’t interested in talking about Mobley or her broken engagement.

Jaylan Mobley surprised Leah Messer by buying her a freakin’ house! Now, THAT’S a present! (Photo via Instagram)

Naturally, her silence sparked rumors that something serious must have transpired to cause these two to part ways so abruptly.

And to be fair, those suspicions are probably accurate.

After all, it was only a few months that Jaylan bought Leah a house and the two of them moved in together (along with her three daughters).

Leah and Jaylan enjoying nature. (Photo via Instagram)

It’s safe to assume that this sudden breakup was spurred by a precipitous event on the level of infidelity.

We’re not saying necessarily that Jaylan cheated, but it’s not surprising that that’s the most common theory being floated among fans.

Unfortunately, it looks like it might be a while before Leah is willing to tell the full story.