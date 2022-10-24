Zuri Craig, Former America’s Got Talent Finalist, Dead at 44

Zuri Craig, an artist best known for having advanced to the finals on Season 10 of America’s Got Talent, has passed away.

He was 44 years old.

The tragic news was shared by Craig’s family on Sunday an Instagram post that featuredd a collage of images from Craig’s life and career.

A cause of death was not provided.

Zuri Craig is pictured here on America’s Got Talent. We send our condolences to his loved ones.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” reads the message posted over the weekend.

“We thank you in advance for your prayers.

“Please honor our privacy at this unimaginable time of mourning.”

Craig’s loved ones noted he died on Friday, while implying that more information will forthcoming in the near future.

Competing with Jeffrey Lewis as one half of the Craig Lewis Band, back in 2015 Craig made it to the finals of the aforementioned reality show seven years ago.

After performing covers of James Brown’s “This is a Man’s World” and Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Goin’ Down,” the group finished in fifth place.

Craig also worked on Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, Madea Gets a Job and A Madea Christmas.

In addition, The Craig Lewis Band performed on Oprah in 2010… and followed that up with a spot on The Mo’Nique Show the year after.

Craig was also set to produce a live production in Atlanta called “Soul Food Live” starting in November.

The singer grabbed Perry’s attention in 2008 after uploading a cover of “The Brady Bunch” theme song on YouTube.

The writer/producer/direction eventually invited Craig and Lewis to join his stage musical “Madea’s Big Happy Family,” a welcome change from the pair’s restaurant jobs at the time.

The Craig Lewis band continued their music after competing on America’s Got Talent and most recently released an album titled “Must Be Love” in 2016.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Zuri Craig.

May the star rest in peace.

