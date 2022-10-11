Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley: It’s Over! Just 2 Months After Engagement!

We’ve got a sad shocker, Teen Mom fans.

A mere two months after Leah Messer agreed to marry long-time boyfriend Jaylan Mobley, the veteran MTV personality has confirmed her split from her relatively new fiance.

The pair actually issued a joint statement to People Magazine in the wake of their unexpected decision.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths,” Messer and Mobly told this outlet.

“We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship.

“So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends.”

Sounds amicable at least, doesn’t it?

Continued the exes on Tuesday:

“We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together.”

It was just this past August that Mobley proposed to Messer on the beach in Costa Rica.

There’s even been talk in recent weeks that Leah was pregnant with Jaylan’s baby.

“It feels amazing. I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn’t imagine myself being anywhere else,” Messer told People at the time, with Mobley adding:

“I can’t even express how I’m feeling. I wanted this moment to be the perfect moment for her.”

It’s unclear at this moment just what transpired.

We’ve heard nothing about any infidelity by either party.

Messer was previously married to Jeremy Calvert from 2012 to 2015, with whom she shares daughter Adalynn Faith.

She was also previously married to Corey Simms from 2010 to 2011, with whom she shares twin daughters Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace.

Mobley emphasized to Entertainment Tonight this summer that he made a point to have conversations with the fathers of Messer’s daughters prior to the proposal.

Pretty impressive if true, wouldn’t you agree?

Mobley explained that upon entering Messer’s life and spending time with her daughters, he “wanted to make sure that I had a relationship with their dads,” as Messer added back then of this extended family being on solid terms:

“That’s been amazing, too. And they’ve been all for it.

“Tey have been also giving me a lot of wisdom from things that they learned, and so it’s just all been kind of a working thing.

“It feels great that we can co-parent together.”

Messer initially made her relationship with Mobley Instagram official in September 2021 by sharing a PDA-filled snap together.

Since then, they have given several glimpses of their relationship online and pretty much been an open book with fans and followers.

“I’m looking forward to everything that the future has in store for us — our families coming together, the kids we’ll bring into this world together, growing businesses together,” Messer told People after the aforementioned proposal.

Alas.

We wish both Leah and Jaylan the best of luck moving forward.

