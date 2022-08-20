Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley: ENGAGED!!!

Big news for Leah Messer!

After a whirlwind romance and months of speculation, it’s finally official …

She and Jaylan Mobley are engaged!

The couple seems to be moving quickly — it was just last September when she was first linked to Jaylan.

But moving quickly isn’t anything new for these two!

In April, just about six months since they first began dating, they moved in together … because he bought her a house.

Not only did he buy her house after less than a year of being together, but he did it as a surprise, which is quite the choice.

Many Teen Mom fans were critical of the move, thinking that Leah was rushing the relationship, especially considering the fact that she has three young daughters to think about as well.

But judging by this latest news, it looks like it’s all working out!

Leah and Jaylan have never been shy about sharing details of their love life, and they’re not changing their ways now.

They gave exclusive details and photos of the entire process to People!

That’s how we know that the proposal happened just last night during a romantic trip to Costa Rica.

Jaylan arranged for the two of them to have a nice dinner prepared for them by a private chef, then they took a walk on the beach together.

And that, of course, is where he got down on one knee to pop the big question.

The ring he gave Leah was a whopper — 4.7 carats, and custom designed by a jeweler in New York.

It sounds like he put a lot of thought into the evening, because as he told People, “I can’t even express how I’m feeling. I wanted this moment to be the perfect moment for her.”

“It feels amazing,” Leah gushed. “I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn’t imagine myself being anywhere else.”

It wasn’t a total surprise — Leah may have been tipped off by the photographers that clearly accompanied them on the trip.

But she did say that while she had her suspicions that he had some big plans, she “had no idea it was going to be like this.”

As for Jaylan, he admitted that he was “nervous” for the evening, but that “I’ve been thinking about this for at least 2-3 months.”

“I knew that it would be cool if we did it in Costa Rica — where we came when we first started dating,” he added.

“A lot of people helped pull this off. I just consider myself to be blessed and lucky to be in her life.”

One particularly interesting bit about this whole thing is that while we all know about the engagement now, they still haven’t told Leah’s three children.

They’re waiting until they get back home from their vacation for that big reveal, but don’t worry, because Jaylan has a plan for that as well.

“The girls have been asking if I plan to propose,” he said. “I think the best way to tell the girls is for us to do it together. I have a surprise for them as well.”

Thankfully they imagine the girls will be happy to hear the big news — Leah claimed that he’s a “role model” for them, as well as “another father figure in their lives.”

“They have a great relationship,” Leah assured us all.

And even though it hasn’t even been 24 hours since she got engaged, Leah already has wedding plans that she’s sharing publicly.

“I want to walk myself down the aisle,” she revealed. “I say this over and over again. I’ve made it to where I am as a woman and a mom, and I want everyone to see that strength.”

Jaylan doesn’t have any plans that are that specific yet, but he did say “I’m just looking forward to everything that we’re going to do together — making this commitment to each other, making a commitment to the girls, growing our family, and just doing this life together as one.”

“I’m looking forward to everything that the future has in store for us,” Leah agreed, “our families coming together, the kids we’ll bring into this world together, growing businesses together.”

She concluded her interview by saying that “It’s very open, but I’m excited about it all.”

So exciting, right?!

Especially because both Leah and Jaylan explicitly said that they’re going to have children of their own together.

Leah even used the plural “kids,” so it sounds like she may be the first Teen Mom to have five children — if those Kailyn Lowry rumors don’t pan out, that is.

Congrats, Leah!