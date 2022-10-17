Leah Messer: Did She Kick Jaylan Mobley Out After Catching Him CHEATING?!

As you’ve likely heard by now, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley have called it quits.

The news came just two months after Leah and Jaylan announced their engagement.

The situation was further complicated by the fact that Leah and Jaylan had bought a house and were living together with her children at the time of the breakup.

But it looks like that wasn’t a problem for very long!

According to a new report from TMZ, Jaylan has moved out of the West Virginia home that he and Leah briefly shared.

A U-Haul truck was spotted in the driveway late last week, and insiders say Mobley has relocated to an apartment about 45 minutes away.

Leah and Jaylan have worked hard to create the impression that the split was civil, but new information indicates that that might not be the case.

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are officially engaged! And some fans think the couple will soon be making a pregnancy announcement! (Photo via Instagram)

“Leah saw material suggesting he was unfaithful,” a source close to the situation tells UK tabloid The Sun.

“Jaylan has no additional comment beyond the joint statement provided last week.”

It’s not clear why Leah wouldn’t just call Jaylan out if she caught him cheating — but then again, these two haven’t always been entirely honest with the public.

For example, after they closed on their $515,000 home, Leah and Jaylan tried to give the impression that he bought the home for her as a surprise.

“Proud to be a first-time homeowner!” Jaylan wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post back in April.

“I am so thankful and blessed and still speechless to own this home. Surprise! @leahmesser. I’m proud of you for selling your first home, and so, I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home. We deserve this!” he continued.

“You deserve this! I can’t wait to build, grow, and create generational wealth, legacy, and opportunities for us and our families. This is to the next chapter and really leveling up!”

Shortly after that post appeared, In Touch reported that Jaylan’s was the only name on the deed, despite the fact that Leah had shelled out the cash for the home.

Messer explained this confusing set of circumstances on a recent episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Leah Messer asked Jaylan Mobley some tough questions on a recent episode of Teen Mom. (Photo via MTV)

“I was excited. I didn’t think twice about whose name was on this, whose name was on that,” Leah said during a recent episode.

“If I really wanted to be on the loan, I could just say, hey, let’s meet with an attorney and let’s handle this out. But I feel confident in our relationship.”

None of that was mentioned in the breakup statement, of course, as Leah and Jaylan claimed that they’d simply grown apart.

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley have broken up just two months after getting engaged. And fans want to know why. (Photo via Instagram)

“We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship,” their statement read.

“So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends.

“We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together.”

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley posted a family photo not long before their breakup.(Photo via Instagram)

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.

Because you know there’s a whole lot more to this story!