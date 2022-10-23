Jenelle Evans: My Evil Mom Stole My Son!

Jenelle Evans has chosen to renew the rivalry with her mom.

As loyal Teen Mom viewers and followers know well, the reality star’s 13-year old son, Jace, has been living with his grandmother, Barbara, since he was very young.

This arrangement was agreed upon many years ago amid Jenelle struggling with drug use and, just in general, with life.

On October 20, meanwhile, Barbara actually addressed the public for the first time since Evans got fired by MTV in 2019.

Jenelle Evans and David Evans have remained together through thick, thin and abuse allegations.

In a “Catching Up With Barbara” video, the controversial parent stated she “still taking care of Jace,” adding in this footage:

“Jace is now, he’s 13 years old and he’s going to eighth grade.

“It’s like, wow, where did those years go? It’s unbelievable. He still lives with me.

“He’s going into puberty and he’s gettin’ to be quite the character!”

In a series of Instagram Stories posted a day later, Evans emotionally addressed a fan’s remark that read, “Jace was always meant to be with Barb.”

“Comments like this is exactly why I don’t want to share my life anymore,” the 30-year old said, telling viewers:

“Don’t believe everything you see on your TV screen, or [are] hearing from a third party.”

Jenelle lives in North Carolina with daughter Ensley and son Kaiser, often sharing photos of these kids to try and prove she’s a solid parent.

Jenelle Evans posted a video in which she shares details of her family’s morning routine. And some fans are not happy with what they saw. (Photo via TikTok)

Evans continued:

“There’s a lot of personal stuff that’s been going on with my family lately, where actually Jace should be living with me.”

Jenelle explained that she and her family are involved in a court battle these days… and, although she doesn’t want to “bash” Barbara:

“If there’s no problem with someone having their child, they should have them.”

Growing emotional and starting to break down, the mom of three added:

“This persona that I’m just a bad mom… I do everything in my world for my kids, and I try my hardest to be the best damn mom I can be. I

“I don’t mean to cry, but comments like this really hurt.”

Jenelle later referenced old footage from Teem Mom 2 during which her mom criticized her for “living in the streets with your boyfriend.”

Wrote Evans:

“Someone took my baby, didn’t let me get a chance to raise my baby, and then kicks me out, takes my baby, because she was jealous of the guy I was dating at the time.

“Let’s look at the real reason why I was even kicked out and came home, and all my stuff was outside in the middle of the yard.

“Me as a parent, I would never do that to my kids.”

Jenelle Evans looks down and out of it in this still image from a TikTok video she uploaded to the Internet.

Jenelle said she feels as if her mom “replaced” her with Jace and that Barbara did not have the “right” to take the boy.

The polarizing cable network personality and OnlyFans account holder added that she couldn’t say much more because of the ongoing court case.

But Jenelle said of her relationship with Barbara:

“It’s just sad she can’t take the role as grandparent and is adamant about being a parent, period. It’s like a competition.”

Jenelle Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019 after her husband shot and killed their family dog for biting their daughter in the face.

Really, this happenedd.

MTV had already fired Eason in 2018 after allegedly posting homophobic tweets.

Jenelle temporarily lost custody of her kids amid the scandal and subsequently split from Eason, although the two have since reconciled and appear to be happy.