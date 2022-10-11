Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Is a Racist "Karen," Spouts Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories In Anti-Semitic Interview

Kanye West has a long history of making controversial statements in order provoke a reaction from the public.

So fans of his might claim the rapper’s latest remarks were made in the interest of further pushing the envelope, but it appears that something much more serious is happening.

As you’ve likely heard by now, West has launched several anti-semitic tirades this week, thus platforming ideas that present a real risk to real human beings.

The rapper has also fantasized about school shootings and launched bizarre allegations at his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, forcing her to beef up security for herself and her four children.

Last week, West sat down with Tucker Carlson for an interview that gave insight into the paranoid delusions that seem to be at the heart of his current breakdown.

Now, Vice has obtained outtakes from the interview that indicate that the situation is even more dire than previously thought.

“Do you feel at times you were manipulated by political forces through your wife?” Carlson asked in one clip.

West replied that he was unaware of how close Kim Kardashian was to “the Clintons,” a relationship that apparently bothered him considerably.

From there, the rapper argued that Margaret Sanger, a “known eugenics” [sic] created Planned Parenthood with the KKK “to control the Jew population.”

“When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are,” Ye added.

“This is who our people are. The blood of Christ. This, as a Christian, is my belief.”

This is one of many times in recent weeks that West has repeated the claim that Black people are the “real” Jews, an argument that’s often used to justify anti-semitism under the argument that others who claim to be Jewish are “impostors.”

Ye later doubled down then on his anti-semitism with a bizarre metaphor about prejudice within the Black community.

“Think about us judging each other on how white we could talk would be like, you know, a Jewish person judging another Jewish person on how good they danced or something,” he said.

“I mean, that’s probably like a bad example and people are going to get mad at that shit,” West said before adding, “I probably want to edit that out.”

West added, “I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least it will come with some financial engineering.”

From there, West repeated his claim that Kim Kardashian has kidnapped his children.

“Everyone saw in broad daylight these public figures kidnap my Black child on her birthday,” he told Carlson.

“I did not know the location of the birthday party and Travis Scott had to give me the address. When I showed up, they were so frazzled.”

He went on to imply that the Kardashians actions with regard to custody and visitation are motivated by racism.

“If that’s not the most Karen-level thing, to feel like you can take a Black child and not give the father the address,” he told Carlson.

“This is the way people are treated when they get out of prison, when they go to prison. And 100 percent, I am in a glass prison or else I’d be the one with the say so over where my children go to school.”

West went on to talk about receiving “visions from God” that reveal hidden truths to him.

One such truth, he says, is that the Louis Vuitton organization murdered fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died of cancer last year.

“Virgil was actually the third person to die of cancer in that organization,” Ye told Carlson.

“So not just Black men have passed in that organization, but the third person to die of cancer that was in a higher up position in that organization,” West continued.

“And with Paris is a different level of elitism and racism. And Virgil was the kind of guy that he didn’t hold it in. And I believe it ate him up from inside.”

Needless to say, West appears to be in need of immediate mental health counseling.

We hope that he’s able to find the help that he needs before he causes any further damage.