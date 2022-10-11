Kim Kardashian: Kanye West Is Putting My Kids In Danger With School Shooting Threats

As you’ve likely heard by now, Kanye West appears to be in the midst of a psychotic episode.

And once again, the rapper is endangering others, this time with bigoted rants and violent fantasies that could very well result in real-world bloodshed.

Friends say they’ve been unable to get through to West in order to prevent him from making matters worse.

And now, insiders have confirmed that Kim Kardashian is in fear for her children’s safety.

According to a new report from TMZ, Kim has paid for extra security at her kids’ school.

She reportedly has multiple reasons for doing so, and of course, they all involve Kanye.

For starters, Kanye has used the name of his kids’ school in multiple rants about their education.

The rapper would like to see the children enrolled in Donda Academy — the private school that he co-founded — but Kim has been resistant to the idea for a number of very good reasons, not the least of which is the school’s lack of accreditation.

A recent Rolling Stone exposé about the academy described “Parkour classes, a cone of silence, and a principal with no apparent formal teaching experience.”

So it’s not hard to see why Kim would prefer that her kids receive a more traditional education.

Kanye put the name of the school on blast this week, seemingly to pressure Kim into changing the kids’ enrollment.

But that’s not the only reason she fears for their safety.

Kanye has been spewing anti-semitic rhetoric, fantasizing about school shootings, and generally advocating for violence and instability.

“DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NO IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP,” West recent wrote on Monday in a rant targeted at rapper Lil Boosie.

Kanye has gone on several such tirades in the past, and thus far, none of his followers have been spurred to violence.

But you can never be too safe when that sort of rhetoric is being used.

In other Kanye news, the rapper is also under fire for a self-released documentary in which he attempts to intimidate an Adidas executive by making him watch porn.

“He’s got the same voice, doesn’t he?” Kanye says in the clip above (beginning at about the 10:27 mark) as he forces his phone in the exec’s face

“Is this a porn movie?” the man asks.

“He’s got a northern European accent,” says another exec, clearly hoping to put a stop to the madness.

“Come on, man,” says the exec, as he tries to push the phone away.

Kanye then attempts to make a comparison between the plot of the porn and the power struggle within Adidas.

“You guys have done wrong by the company, by the business, and by the partnership. The whole concept of this video is that the guy had cheated,” he explains.

“So then the girl is like, ‘Well, I’m going to do the thing that’s your worst nightmare.’ This is your worst nightmare.”

Seeing that no one is buying it, West’s crony jumps in and explains that the goal of the exercise was to create “extreme discomfort” in order to prove a point.

Whatever you say, weird Kanye enabler.

In still more Ye news, it seems the sneaker mogul might have a new woman in his life.

West has been spending a lot of time with a 24-year-old model named Juliana Nalú.

The couple hit the town over the weekend to take in a Swedish film entitled Triangle of Sadness.

Hopefully, it’s not the same flick Yeezy was forcing that Adidas guy to watch!

We’ll have further updates on all things Kanye as more information becomes available.