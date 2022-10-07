Kanye West Spews Nonsense on Tucker Carlson: People Want to Kill Me Because I Love Trump!

Folks, Kanye West is at it again.

The rapper-turned-fashion mogul-turned-professional rightwing provocateur is once again doing what he does best — hurling invective as his perceived enemies and blathering about what a misunderstood genius he is.

It would almost be entertaining, were it not for the fact that Kanye’s position as a wildly influential billionaire enables him to do real damage.

In the past week alone, West has stirred up controversy in the following ways:

First, he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt at a Paris Fashion Week event.

Then he launched another attack against the mother of his four kids, claiming that Kim Kardashian has kidnapped the children for the purpose of throwing them secret birthday parties.

And he revealed that he has a “crush” on Stassie Karanikolaou, the 25-year-old best friend of his wife’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner.

That last part might not be so weird if it weren’t for the fact that Kanye is 45 and has known Stassie since she was in her teens.

Anyway, there’s only one thing an increasingly unhinged celebrity can do to cap off the insanity of such a bonkers week: go on Tucker Carlson’s show.

“I thought the shirt was a funny shirt,” Kanye told Carlson about his controversial shirt.

“I thought that the idea of me wearing it was funny.”

Kanye went on to explain the reasoning behind the slogan:

“Black man stating the obvious,” he said.

“The answer to why I wrote ‘White Lives Matter’ on a shirt is because they do. It’s the obvious thing.”

Naturally, it wasn’t long before Kanye’s love of Donald Trump came up for discussion.

And of course, West spewed some paranoid nonsense about how he risked his life by supporting 45.

“My so-called friends-slash-handlers around me told me if I said that I liked Trump that my career would be over, that my life would be over,” he said.

“They said stuff like, ‘People get killed for wearing a hat like that.’ They threatened my life. They basically said that I would be killed for wearing the hat.”

So far, it’s been the usual silliness that one would expect from a conversation between Kanye and Tucker.

But from there, the conversation took a very weird turn, as West launched a conspiracy theory that had something to do with Lizzo’s physique:

“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … attack her for losing weight because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal, when it’s actually unhealthy,” West said.

“If someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own. It’s actually clinically unhealthy. And for people to promote that, it’s demonic.”

Yes, Kanye is now of the opinion that Lizzo — possibly the least demonic person on the planet — is under the control of demons.

Most people would tell him to STFU after spewing that sort of idiocy.

Fortunately, Ye has found in a kindred spirit in the equally-dim Tucker Carlson.