Elon Musk Completes Purchase of Twitter, Immediately Fires Rivals Within Company

Elon Musk may not deliver on all of his promises — in fact, his network of traffic jam-obliterating tunnels beneath the streets of LA currently seems about as far-fetched as his dream of colonizing Mars.

But when the man vows to take revenge against those who he feels have wronged him, his plans come to fruition more often than not.

Case in point, after months of legal wrangling and very public drama, Musk completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter this week.

And like a guillotine-happy monarch, his first order of business was to do away with those who stood in the way of his ascension.

Elon Musk has completed his takeover of Twitter. And his first order of business was cleaning house. (Photo via Getty Images)

According to a new report from CNN, Musk completed his takeover of the social media platform on Thursday night, and his first official act was to fire three of the site’s top execs.

The outlet reports that Musk has terminated Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, along with Twitter’s head of legal policy, trust, and safety Vijaya Gadde, and CFO Ned Segal.

Insiders say that Musk also fired Twitter’s top lawyer Sean Edgett, who, like the others, was led away from the company’s campus via shuttle after receiving news that he had been let go.

Elon Musk can now add “owner of Twitter” to his long list of titles. (Photo by Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)

Obviously, all of the dismissals send a powerful message about the regime change that’s currently taking place within one of the world’s top media brands.

But the firing of Gadde might be the clearest indication of things to come.

As the person most responsible for enforcement of the site’s terms of service, it was Gadde who made the decision to ban then-president Donald Trump from Twitter.

Elon Musk interacts here with Donald Trump way back in the year 2017.

Musk has hinted several times that he plans to allow Trump to return to the site, and the firing of Gadde seems to be his first step toward making good on that promise.

It might also be an indication that Musk intends to loosen the restrictions regarding the sort of content that users are allowed to tweet.

The 51-year-old billionaire has yet to issue an official statement regarding the purchase, but in his typically irreverent, self-consciously corny style, he tweeted the photo below, along with a caption reading:

Elon Musk tweeted a photo of himself carrying a sink to celebrate his take over of Twitter.(Photo via Getty Images)

“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!”

Musk also changed his bio on the site to read “Chief Twit,” another apparent reference to his takeover.

Late last night, the Tesla CEO tweeted, “the bird is freed,” and this morning he followed it up with a post reading simply, “let the good times roll.”

Interestingly, Musk used the “spoiler alert” tag for that tweet, which has been taken as a hint that an official announcement will be made later today.

The acquisition comes after months of legal wrangling, including Musk’s July announcement that he would be pulling out of the deal, a move that triggered a lawsuit from Twitter.

The company alleged that Musk’s public statements on the purchase compelled him to follow through with it.

CEO, and chief engineer at SpaceX, Elon Musk, arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. – The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2022 theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Insiders tell People that Musk decided to seal the deal after his legal team indicated that he would lose if the case went to trial.

Needless to say, Elon is putting the “hostile” back in hostile takeover.

And it’s likely that more heads will roll before the day is done.