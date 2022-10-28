Khloe Kardashian: That’s It! I’m Done Having Kids!

Khloe Kardashian admittedly doesn’t have the ideal home life about which she had so often dreamed.

How can she… considering the many times her ex-boyfriend and multiple-time baby daddy has cheated on her?

But just because Tristan Thompson is a lying A-Hole, that doesn’t mean Khloe hasn’t managed to make the best of an unfortunate situation in the most precious and loving way possible:

She has two adorable children, and they’re all she could ever ask for.

“I’m one of both and I think I’m good,” Khloe told the host during her October 27 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, referring to having a boy and a girl as children now.

As far as the future goes?

Whether it be her womb or the womb of a surrogate?

“Shop is closed,” Khloe told Clarkson.

When Clarkson asked for clarification, confirming whether or not she was “done” having kids, Khloe replied:

“Yes, one of each.”

From there, Kardashian opened up about the “amazing” surrogacy journey she went through while expecting her son — who was born July 28 — after carrying daughter True herself in 2018.

She gave props to her sister, Kim Kardashian, as being an inspiration for taking this route.

“I had reasons why I couldn’t carry my second, and it’s such a blessing that we have this,” the reality star explained on air.

“My sister Kim had two babies through surrogacy — she had two that she carried on her own and her last two were through surrogacy.

“If it wasn’t for Kimberly, I definitely don’t think I would have been as comfortable.”

That said, all pregnancies are different… whether one goes through it directly herself or uses a surrogate.

“For me, I’m such a control freak,” Khloe continued.

“You’re a stranger, I just have to trust you?’

“I love my surrogate, she was amazing, but I’m still like, ‘I need you sitting next to me all the time. I need to know what you’re doing. What are you eating?'”

Elsewhere, while Khloe has been candid about the surrogacy process, she’s remained mum on the name of her second kid.

“My daughter says his name is Snowy, and it’s not Snowy, so that’s the hint,” Kardashian added to Clarkson, making it sound as if the name at least sounds like Snowy.

“I swear she just does things to sort of mess with me,” Khloe also said on this topic.

“But his name is not Snowy.”

