Christine Brown Flaunts New Figure, Pushes Shady Weight Loss Product on Fans

Look.

We’re Team Christine Brown all the way when it comes to her decision to leave Kody and restart her life in Utah.

That guy totally sucks and we’ve been so glad all these months to see how happy Christine has been in the wake of this move.

Great for her, you know?

Not as great?? In our opinion?

The way Christine continues to push a weight loss supplement that hasn’t been approved by the FDA and which produces questionable results.

As previously detailed, both Christine and Janelle Brown are paid spokeswomen for Plexus, a company that is “on the cutting edge of health science, with a range of products focused on every aspect of your health and happiness,” according to its official website.

“We help your body get rid of the bad stuff, pave the way to better digestive health, and feed your system to benefit the body and mind,” adds the organization.

Christine Brown shared this photo on social media in October 2022. She credits a certain supplement for helping her lose weight.

It sounds a bit shady to us. It sounds like a pyramid scheme.

But Christine continues to push these products, most recently sharing a video on Instagram that includes the photographs featured above and below.

“My PINK DRINK called Slim Hunger Control has been a game changer in controlling my cravings, suppressing my appetite, and helping me balance my blood sugar so weight loss isn’t a struggle!” she wrote as a caption to this footage.

“Active & Metaburn also give me that boost of energy and burn that stubborn belly fat!”

Christine Brown proudly shows off a concoction she claims will help followers shed pounds and rebuild the figure they want to present to the world.

Concluded the veteran Sister Wives star:

“I’m telling you, it’s that easy. And, the bonus… you don’t like it, you ship it back and get a FULL REFUND.

“Text me personally IM READY CHRISTINE to join me on this incredible journey to 928-769-8223. You can thank me later you can also message me at @the_secret_to_selfcare.”

Back in May, Meri Brown was forced to come out and issue a statement in the wake of major criticism aimed in her direction due to her involvement with LuLaRoe, a company that has also been labeled a pyramid scheme.

“Fun fact, a pyramid scheme is when you pay money and you don’t get anything in return,” Brown clapped back at critics at the time, adding:

“But with LuLaRoe you actually get something in return, and that’s called super cute clothes!”

As you can see, Meri has made no apologies for this side hustle. Heck, she’s proud of it.

Will Christine soon face the sort of backlash that has come Meri’s way?

Does she deserve to face this same sort of backlash?

Or are folks giving her a break because they simply like her more than Meri; because they are so very proud of her for standing up to Kody?

Hello there, Christine Brown! The mother of six is happy with her decision to leave Kody.

On Nov. 2, 2021, Christine took to Instagram to announce her separation from Kody.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote back then.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

In response, Kody shared his own statement on social media, writing:

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.

“Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”