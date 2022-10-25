Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes: Engaged After 3 Years Together!

Just a few years, Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller Keyes were all over each other. They are still together.

When it comes to the Bachelor Fam, that makes them a dramatic success story.

Now, they are taking their fun, sexy relationship to the next level.

Deanie Babies and Caelynn are now engaged!

Beloved Bachelorette alum Dean “Deanie Babies” Unglert toasts a margarita with the beautiful and radiant Caelynn Miller-Keyes by his side. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Dean became something of a fan-favorite back in 2017, even though he didn’t win Rachel Lindsay’s heart.

(Truth be told, some were more invested in Dean’s bromance with fellow contestant Peter Kraus when it was clear that Rachel was going for Bryan Abasolo)

When he and Catelynn — well-liked in her own right — first hooked up, fans were excited to see where this took them.

The gorgeous Caelynn Miller-Keyes holds her mouth just inches from that of cute and well-liked Dean “Deanie Babies” Unglert. (Image Credit: Instagram)

On the Tuesday, October 25 episode of Help! I Suck At Dating, Dean shared the news.

By the time that anyone heard the episode, he announced, the proposal would have already gone down.

“I wasn’t planning on sharing that little piece of information today,” Dean teased, “but you guys got it out of me.”

Katie claimed that Caelynn and Cassie talked being the next Bachelorette on the bus from the airport to the hotel in Singapore. Caelynn said Katie misinterpreted that conversation, while Katie and then Kirpa alleged that Caelynn slid into a former male contestant’s DMs.

Dean also confessed.

Originally, he had purchased a 4.5-carat emerald-cut diamond ring. His plan was to use it to propose to Caelynn.

But he admitted that he actually lost the ring.

Dean proposed anyway, he clarified, by using a placeholder. Amazing.

“I just have no idea where it is,” Dean joked, as if that were different from losing it.

He then added: “I imagine it’s in the house somewhere.” Well, it’s either in the house or outside of the house. Or in a quantum state.

We mentioned that people absolutely love Dean and Caelynn, and that’s true.

But things weren’t always picture-perfect for these two hotties.

They met filming Bachelor in Paradise in 2019. They fell for each other. And then Dean broke things off … on Caelynn’s birthday. But, days later, he returned and asked Caelynn to leave with him.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes is only 23 years old and she is the current reigning Miss North Carolina 2018. Good for her — and good for Colton. She will be one of the contestants on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

Since then, the two Bachelor franchise alums have continued to go strong.

At first, Dean did not see marriage in their future together. Caelynn did. That is a huge hurdle to overcome. But clearly, they have.

And they managed to win over fans on social media, documenting their love story as they traveled in Dean’s van. That van, by the way, was one of the reasons that Dean thought that Caelynn deserved better. But now, it’s just part of their story.

Dean Unglert is famous for his stint on Bachelor on Paradise. This is a photo of him.

By early 2020, Dean was wearing a band around his ring finger. He explained at the time that he was showcasing his exclusive commitment to Caelynn.

He had always told Caelynn that she should be the one to propose. And, for a while, the two considered marriage to be a touchy subject.

At one point, Dean joked that he’d buy Caelynn a ring if she bought him a truck. Months later, she visited a car dealership. Get it, girl.