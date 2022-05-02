Meri Brown Claps Back: I Do NOT Work for a Pyramid Scheme!

Meri Brown has made it very clear for a long while now:

She's sick and tired of criticism over her personal life.

No, her marriage isn't very romantic at this point. No, she has no plans on walking away from it. And no, she doesn't want to hearr any crap from anyone over her decision.

Brown believes she's bold and brave for sticking around when the going gets very rough -- as it has been for multiple years now in relation to spiritual spouse Kody.

Over the weekend, meanwhile, Meri also made it very clear:

She's sick and tired of criticism over her professional life.

Aside from being a central cast member on TLC's Sister Wives, Brown has worked as a salesperson for LuLaRoe for as long as we can remember.

She's gone on a number of retreats for this business, gaining more and more prominence over the years in her role, which often involves Meri promoting various types of apparell via Facebook.

But here's the upsetting thing:

Many, MANY people out there think LuLaRoe is a pyramid scheme.

Late last year, the company became the focus of negative national attention after the documentary The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe was released on Discovery +.

The film featured interviews with former employees and others familiar with LulaRoe, almost all of whom trashed the business set-up as a multi-level marketing company that took advantage of its lower-tier recruits.

How so?

By offering incentives to these women -- such as flashy events with musical guests like Katy Perry, trips to Cancun and potential “bonuses” -- for running virtual boutiques out of their homes and recruiting others to do the same.

The salespeople must purchase their own collection of clothing, with a percentage going to those who are higher up.

And if they cannot sell the entire collection? They often fall into debt.

Many of those interviewed in The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe detail the seduction of working for the company, even comparing it at times to a cult.

They talk the pressure to continue buying LuLaRoe clothing boxes to sell ... and the eventual threat this work posed to their savings, homes, and close relationships when they couldn’t earn with the company.

In 2017, a class-action lawsuit was filed against LuLaRoe by a number of women who claimed to have been victimized by the scheme.

Which brings us back to Meri Brown.

Interacting on Friday with social media users, Meri challenged fans on Instagram to guess how she makes money.

While a handful of folks teasingly answered "bartender" or "stripper," one person seemingly got under the 51-year-old's skin by answering "Pyramid Scheme," an obvious reference to charges levied against LuLaRoe.

"Fun fact, a pyramid scheme is when you pay money and you don't get anything in return," Brown fired back.

"But with LuLaRoe you actually get something in return, and that's called super cute clothes!"

Critics, of course, would counter that you also get debt collectors at your door and lifetime of regret if things don't turn out well.

Back in September, though, just as buzz about the aforementioned documentary picked up over the Internet, Meri issued an even sterner rebuke of haters and doubters.

"Five years into my journey with @LuLaRoe and I couldn't be happier," Meri wrote on Instagram, expressing extreme defiance.

"Five years of finding my happiness, serving others, making amazing friends across the country, and yes, even outside of the US."

The reality star went on to write that the company has "helped me heal, helped me find peace and joy, helped me discover the ME I have always been, and who I, at times, was hiding from and running from.

She concluded by doubling and tripling down, too:

I'm loud and proud LuLaRoe.

I'm grateful to have a company like this to be involved with, a company flooded with women and men who lift each other up, a company that wants to see me succeed, a company whose owners pray for each one of us daily, a company of integrity.

I'm not going anywhere, LuLaRoe isn't going anywhere, we're here for the long haul, and happy about it!