Anna Duggar: Can I Please Just Move on from This Josh Nightmare?!?

The Anna Duggar mystery has seemingly been solved.

A few days ago, the mother of seven (!!!!!) disappeared from social media, prompting fans to wonder what is going on with the former reality star.

Why has she deleted her Instagram account?

Why is she no longer defending husband Josh Duggar from the child porn conviction that came down last December?

Josh and Anna Duggar in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

According to an In Touch Weekly source, it’s because distancing herself from critics and even from followers in general is a way for Anna to try and distance herself from, well, pretty much everything.

“Anna wants nothing more than to check out and forget everything about this nightmare that Josh has brought upon her and her children,” an insider tells this tabloid.

“She just wants to move on. That’s one of the reasons she’s not on social media anymore. It stresses her out.”

It’s pretty easy to understand why this might be the case.

Josh and Anna Duggar pose here with two of their kids, long before the former was sent to prison.

Anna never shared most on Instagram anyway, but she wrote in February — two months after Josh was found guilty of downloading sexually graphic material of underage children — that there is “more to the story.”

She didn’t elaborate at the time.

But report after report has quoted people allegedly in the know who have said Anna never believed her spouse committed these horrible crimes.

That’s at least one reason why she will never divorce Josh.

In Touch goes on to write that the “added emotional strain” of her husband’s attorneys appealing his case is “something Anna doesn’t want to deal with.”

Indeed, as almost always happens in cases such as this, Duggar is appealing his sentence.

“She prayed that Josh was wrongly convicted, that he had changed his ways and was innocent, but he was found guilty, sentenced and she accepted it,” the source continues.

“That was a nightmare for her.

“It’s been very difficult for her and while the appeals may be necessary, for her, it just feels like it’s dragging this nightmare on.”

Josh and Anna Duggar are at some sort of fancy event in this photo, back in the day.

Josh was found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography by an Arkansas jury in December 2021 (the latter charge was dropped at the former TLC star’s May 25, 2022, sentencing).

Pending good behavior, his release date is scheduled for August 12, 2032.

He remains married to Anna, of course, but he’s now allowed any conjugal visits with his wife, based on the rules and regulations of facility where he’s located.

Photo via Instagram/abc

Despite the disgraced reality TV star having to serve more than a decade in prison, another source previously told In Touch that Anna “is not the type to look for or even consider starting a new life with another man.”

This, even though “there are plenty of upstanding, religious men in the church who would appreciate and take care of a woman like Anna.”

Concluded the source at the time, referring to these same men:

“There’s a lot of sympathy for her.”