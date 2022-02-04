Anna Duggar Says There's "More to the Story" of Her Convicted Husband, Clearly Believes Josh is Innocent

Anna Duggar has broken her silence.

In sort of shuddering fashion.

The mother of seven shared a message on her official Instagram page on Thursday night, speaking out for the first time since welcoming daughter Madyson into the world in November.

And also for the first time since her husband, Josh Duggar, was convicted on two charges of child p0rnography possession.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star’s cast member shared a social post on February 3 that simply read:

“There is more to the story."

In parenthesis, this post then instructed followers to “see link in bio.”

And to where did think link take individuals?

To Josh’s recent motion for acquittal or a new trial.

Back on January 20, Josh's legal team filed paperwork that asked a judge to either reverse the jury's decision in December that found him guilty -- or to grant him another day in court.

The basis for these appeals, which experts had been expecting Duggar to demand?

The court documents claim that the government “failed to adduce any evidence that Duggar knew that the visual depictions were of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct," a necessary element for conviction of each count against him.

Put more simply?

Duggar's lawyers are arguing that its client was unaware he was watching child porn... if he was watching it at all.

“The evidence at trial established that certain files allegedly found on the HP desktop computer were never viewed by any user of the computer and that all the files at issue had been deleted shortly after being downloaded," continues the appeal.

“The jury had no evidence that Duggar personally viewed any specific portion of any of the files allegedly found on the computer.”

To be clear, this is patently false.

The jury voted unanimously to convict Josh Duggar.

Those 12 people obviously believed he downloaded an endless array of graphic photos and videos, all of which featured children under the age of 12 -- AND THIS IS A FEDERAL CRIME.

End of story.

In their appeal, though, Josh's attorneys are also clinging to the allegation that another employee at the used car dealership where their client formerly worked is actually the one who dowloaded these materials.

Elsewhere in their filing, these lawyers allege they were unfairly prevented from calling a "necessary witness" during the seven-day trial.

Duggar's attorneys wrote in their motion that the former employee -- who was also a registered sex offender -- had "regularly used the desktop computer in the months and weeks leading up to May 2019."

They claim that prosecutors failed to disclose an email this individual allegedly sent to them, which, in their mind, is cause to grant Josh a new trial.

Now, look.

Lawyers file appeals for their convicted clients all the time. That is their job.

The odds of this motion being granted? And Josh being set free from a detention center in Arkansas?

They are infinitesimal.

But Anna linking to this paperwork? Adding that there's more to this story?

That's frightening and depressing AF.

It backs up all the previous reports that Anna thinks her husband is innocent of all charges.

Which sadly makes sense, we guess, considering prison logs show Anna has been in contact with Josh numerous times since he was hauled off to jail in handcuffs on December 9.

Josh Duggar was arrested on April 29, 2021 when a federal grand jury in Arkansas indicted the ex-reality star for “knowingly” receiving images and videos of minors.

He was then charged with one count each of possessing and receiving child pornography.

Duggar's trial began on November 30, 2021 and concluded on the above date... when he was convicted on both charges.

Josh is now behind bars while awaiting a sentencing date, which is expected to be handed out in either March or April.